Felony charges filed against 11 in cases of Aurora, Kane County destruction, looting

Eleven individuals face felony charges for alleged criminal conduct that occurred in Kane County during demonstrations on May 31-June 1 related to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon has filed the following charges:

Vianney Huerta, 19, of Montgomery is charged with arson, a Class 2 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 4 felony. Prosecutors allege that early May 31, Huerta started a fire inside an Elgin police vehicle that was parked in a lot on East New York Street. Multiple Elgin police officers assisted Aurora police officers with crowd control during a demonstration.

Four Aurora residents are charged with are charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and retail theft, a Class 3 felony. Patricia M. Spangler-Hughes, 20, Erica M. Higgins, 34, Frankie Higgins, 35, and Isiah Stephenson, 29 are charged are causing damage as they broke into

the Walmart store at 2900 Kirk Road, Aurora, on June 1 and stole more than $300 worth of merchandise.

Precious F. Henderson, 21, of Aurora is charged with burglary, a Class 4 felony, and retail theft, a Class 3 felony. Kane County prosecutors allege that the evening of May 31, 2020, Henderson entered a business in the 1-99 block of Root Street, Aurora, that had been broken into. She was in possession of Xanax without a prescription.

Dionjray M. Davis, 36, of Aurora is charged with theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony, and three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony. On June 1, allegedly stole between $500 and $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart store at 2900 Kirk Road, Aurora. When police arrived he fled and led police on a chase, exceeding the speed limit by more than 21 mph, disobeying at least two traffic signals and causing a traffic crash, which caused more than $300 in damage.

Sean M. Painter, 28, of Elk Grove Village is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. Painter tried to prevent an Aurora police officer from taking a suspect into custody.

Austin C. Hoening, 24, of Palatine is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Kane County prosecutors allege that on June 1 in downtown Aurora, Hoening tried to prevent an Aurora police officer from taking a suspect into custody, and was in possession of Xanax without a prescription and MDMA.

Jeffrie M.L. Highsmith, 27, of Aurora is charged with armed violence, a Class 2 felony; criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated assault of a peace officer, a Class 4 felony. Kane County prosecutors allege that the night of May 31, 2020, during the demonstration in downtown Aurora, Highsmith stole a flare and baton from an unoccupied police vehicle and threw a large rock at police officers before he fled on foot. Highsmith is wanted on an arrest warrant.

Keanu M. Stewart, 27, of Aurora is charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony. Prosecutors allege that the evening of June 2, Stewart drove his vehicle directly at multiple police officers who were blocking a roadway. No one was injured. Stewart is wanted on an arrest warrant.

“The individuals named in this statement were more interested in mayhem,” McMahon said. “Some of these defendants are from outside the communities they vandalized and some are alleged street gang members. All are opportunistic criminals who sought to steal the spotlight away from those who were demonstrating, whether by looting, engaging in violent conduct or putting someone’s life and safety at risk.”