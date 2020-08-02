Fox Valley communities launch new bike share program

The city of Aurora joined with neighboring communities— Elgin, Batavia and Montgomery — on July 31 in launching Koloni Fox Valley, a regional bike share system.

There will be three stations in Aurora and additional stations in Elgin, Batavia and Montgomery.

“We all know the importance of health and wellness and being active. Not only does it do the body well, it does the mind well,” said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “Biking is certainly one of the increasingly popular ways to exercise and to stay healthy. It also provides an affordable opportunity to see new spaces from a different view.”

Ten Koloni bikes are now available to the public across three locations — known as parking zones — in Aurora, including Water Street Mall adjacent to City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place, the Aurora Public Library, 101 S. River St. and RiverEdge Park, 360 S. Broadway. Elgin has eight bikes, Batavia has seven and Montgomery has four.

Koloni (the vendor contracted for the Bike Share Program) operates and oversees the fleet of bicycles on a full-time basis and will return bikes to their home stations.

“This program is unique and is referred to as the hybrid bike share program that allows users to dock the bikes at any bike rack at any of the parking zones in the region,” said Aurora Transportation Engineer Roopa Anjanappa. “With this flexibility, we hope the program will help the first mile and last mile commuters and encourage both recreational and non-recreational bike riding.”

Riders can rent a bike by downloading the Koloni app for Apple or Android.

Bikes can be rented hourly or available by monthly or annual membership. Prices are $4 for the first hour and $5 for each additional hour. A daily, monthly, or annual subscription is also available for purchase.

Monthly membership is only $10 and an annual membership is available for just $50.

Learn more at www.aurora-il.org/bikeshare.