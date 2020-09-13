Geneva cancels longstanding holiday tradition

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Geneva of Commerce Board announced it has decided to cancel the 2020 Holiday House Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual House Tours were scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5.

“While this decision was difficult, Phase 4 guidelines do not permit an event the size of

the Holiday House Tour. We felt this decision is for the safety of our Holiday House Tour visitors, home owners, decorators and volunteers. We know holidays in Geneva are very popular and looked forward to, not only by the locals, but visitors to Geneva as well.

This event has become a tradition for families and we look forward to seeing everyone in 2021,” said Paula Schmidt, president of Geneva Chamber of Commerce. “Continue to follow our Facebook and Instagram and check our website for updates.”

While the Geneva Christmas Walk, scheduled for Dec. 4, will look different this year, the Geneva Chamber is working on a few special ideas that will keep the tradition of the holidays in Geneva joyful with Santa, lights and sparkle. Geneva will still be a memorable place for Christmas 2020.

“We thank the community for their support and know that the Geneva Chamber is working on creative ways to have smaller, permittable events,” said Laura Rush, Communications Manager of Geneva Chamber of Commerce.