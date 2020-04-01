Kane County news briefs

AURORA

First Fridays goes virtual on April 3

Downtown Aurora’s monthly First Fridays event goes digital on April 3 as the event can be experienced from the comforts of home via Facebook.

Visit Aurora Downtown’s Facebook page to experience Virtual First Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. with live feeds from multiple downtown venues as well as live dancing and music.

Online offerings will include live belly dancing, artisan demos, science shows, live painting, and family-friendly activities as well as samples for carry-out orders at participating restaurants.

Participating Facebook pages include AKA Dance, Aurora Regional Fire Museum, DeCari To Go, SciTech Hands On Museum, The ArtBar, The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange, Zen Loft Wellness Center, and others.

To participate at home, viewers are encouraged to use the hashtag #virtualfirstfridays. The event will also include virtual scavenger hunts and ways to win gift cards from downtown businesses courtesy of a donation by VizoArts, a nonprofit that supports the local arts community.

For more information, find the Virtual First Fridays event on Facebook, or visit www.auroradowntown.or

AURORA

Paramount moves ‘Kinky Boots’

to late June, ‘Bold series’ delayed

The Paramount Theatre production of Kinky Boots has been postponed until June 30-Aug. 15.

Ticket holders for the original run will be automatically moved to the same performance slot during the Summer schedule. If a guest cannot make the new performance date, the usual ticket exchange policy applies allowing an exchange to another Kinky Boots performance of equal or lesser value for a small fee.

If purchaser cannot attend any performance, contact the box office at 630-896-6666 by June 7 to receive a credit.

The Paramount has also announced that the inaugural season of the Bold Series has been postponed until the 2021-2022 season.

The 2020-21 Broadway Season – Rock of Ages, Cinderella, Groundhog Day and Ragtime – will remain scheduled as planned. The pre-order deadline has been extended to June 7.

HAMPSHIRE

Village says sewage system clogged by non-flushable items

The Village of Hampshire Sewer Department is experiencing an emergency situation as a result of flushing masks, ‘flushable wipes’ and other items that are causing lift station pumps and equipment at our sewage treatment plant to become clogged and inoperable.

This is serious issue nationwide since the dramatic increase in the use of these items to battle the COVID-19 Virus.

This has been an ongoing problem at truck stops, restaurants and other businesses near the Rt 20 interchange at I-90 that feed into a single lift station in that area, but the problem has become worse in the last week.

The village has asked that those items not be flushed and also has provided a poster for businesses in that area and require that they be posted in all restrooms immediately.

FOX VALLEY PARKS

Mid-American canoe race, other events canceled

The Fox Valley Park District has announced cancellation of several upcoming programs and events, including the Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 7.

It will be the third consecutive year the Mid-Am has been canceled, the previous two because of dangerous water-level and flow-rate conditions on the Fox River.

“It’s no secret that we’re living in uncertain and unprecedented times,” said Dan Leahy, the FVPD’s director of marketing and communications. “The health and safety of our employees and residents remain paramount to everything we do. In that spirit, the decision to cancel a wave of programs and activities, though painful, was not difficult, as we continue to take preventative steps to provide the safest conditions for our guests and staff.”

Other upcoming FVPD programs and events that have been canceled, include:

¥ Underwater Egg Hunt at Vaughan Athletic Center (April 5)

¥ Breakfast with the Bunny at Vaughan Athletic Center (April 7)

¥ Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Blackberry Farm (April 9)

¥ Milo’s Marvelous Egg Hunt at Blackberry Farm (April 11)

¥ Wine & Canvas at Blackberry Farm (April 11)

¥ Parent & Child Painting Class at Blackberry Farm (April 18)

¥ Barnyard 5K & Pig Pen 1-Miler at Blackberry Farm (April 25)

¥ Superhero Smash at Eola Community Center (April 25)

GENEVA

Chamber postpones citywide garage sale

The Geneva of Chamber of Commerce has postponed the citywide garage sale originally scheduled for this spring to Aug. 7-8. Event registration will remain open on the Chamber’s website (www.genevachamber.com). In order to participate and have a sale listed on the printed and online maps, residents can register for $25 online by Wednesday, July 29. People may also print out a registration form online if they wish to pay by cash/check (made payable to Geneva Chamber of Commerce). Payments can be mailed to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, 8 S. Third St., Geneva, IL 60134. After July 29, the registration fee increases to $30. Geneva Chamber will do all the advertising, marketing, printing and distributing of materials. Sellers will keep all the profits.

AURORA

Man arrested, charged after firing shots at police squad car

Aurora Police arrested and charged a man with multiple felonies after he fired shots at an Aurora Police squad car recently.

The Aurora Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Claim Street and High Street just before 7:30 p.m. on March 19. An Aurora Police officer, in a fully marked squad car, was patrolling the area after the reports of shots fired. While in the area, the suspect fired shots at the squad car. Gunfire also struck a nearby home and another vehicle parked on the street.

Detectives arrested and charged 46-year-old Andres Ramirez with: aggravated discharge of a firearm – Class X Felony; armed violence – Class X Felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm – Class 1 Felony; possession of a firearm while on parole – Class 2 Felony, criminal damage to property – Class 4 Felony.

REGION

Pace offers free rides for medical personnel

Pace Suburban Bus is offering free rides on all Pace fixed route bus and On Demand services to all medical personnel — including doctors, nurses, EMTs, and paramedics — for the duration of the state’s “stay at home” order.

To ride free, medical personnel must present a work ID showing that they are employed at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility or local fire department.

For the latest information on Pace’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, see: https://bit.ly/3bqeNNt

Under the statewide Stay At Home order, residents can still go to grocery stores, pharmacies, fuel their cars, and take walks outside. Local roads, including highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic.

MONTGOMERY

Village facilities remain operational

Montgomery Village Hall, Montgomery Police Department and Montgomery Public Works Department remain operational but all are closed to the public.

Following guidelines from state and local officials for workplaces, staff members will be working remotely when possible. All essential Village services are expected to remain operational. The general public needing to conduct business are asked to call ahead to determine whether business can be conducted by phone: Building Permits and Inspections: 331-212-9023, Police Department: 630-897-8707; Public Works: 630-896-9241; Water Billing: 630-896-1357. In addition, Village staff who interact with the public have been taking additional steps to ensure the public’s health, including sanitizing surfaces, maintaining wider distance in social situations and using personal protective equipment (PPE) when appropriate. Most services provided by the Village of Montgomery can be accessed online.

All Village and outside meetings/activities scheduled at Village Hall have been cancelled until April 7.

KANE COUNTY

KDOT to resume Fabyan Parkway work

Work on the Fabyan Parkway over the Fox Bridge is scheduled to resume this week with an anticipated completion date of mid-June 2020, weather permitting.

Work will consist of completing the deck pavement, light pole work and bridge structural repair and maintenance. During this work, Fabyan Parkway will continue to be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction until project completion.

Motorists are to be cautious and be alert for new lane configurations as well as equipment on the bridge and workers walking within the work zone.

Questions and concerns regarding this work may be directed to KDOT Project Manager David Boesch at 630-845-7875 or boeschdavid@co.kane.il.us.