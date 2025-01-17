Kohl’s closing stores in Plainfield, West Dundee

Kohl’s has announced that it will close two “underperforming” suburban stores by April.

The company’s stores on Route 59 in Plainfield and at Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee are part of 27 stores nationwide that will be closed.

Kohl’s has 1,150 locations nationwide.

Company officials said while they believe in the health and strength of their stores, the two suburban locations were “underperforming stores.”

Associates at the two suburban stores have been informed of the closings and offered a severance package or the ability to apply for other open roles at Kohl’s, according to company officials.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary action to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

Besides the two suburban locations, Kohl’s will close 10 stores and one distribution center in California, two stores in both Ohio and Virginia, and one store each in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.