Man dies in crash near Pingree Grove

A Hampshire man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Sunday near Pingree Grove.

Robert Skarbonkiewicz, 75, a resident of the 200 block of East Jackson Avenue, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, which occurred at 12:35 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 20 east of Illinois Route 47 in Rutland Township.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to find a 2017 Dodge Journey facing eastbound in a ditch on U.S. Route 20. Deputies said the vehicle had significant damage after leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

The single occupant of the vehicle was unconscious, according to deputies.

A preliminary investigation showed that the Dodge Journey, driven by Skarbonkiewicz, was eastbound on Route 47 and left the roadway for unknown reasons. After the vehicle left the roadway, it hit a tree.

Deputies, along with Pingree Grove Fire Department personnel, assisted with medical treatment on Skarbonkiewicz.

The Fire Department transported Skarbonkiewicz to Advocate Sherman Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Deputies said Skarbonkiewicz had his seat belt on when the crash occurred and that airbags deployed within the vehicle.

The Kane County Investigations Division is examining the cause of the crash.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Skarbonkiewicz family,” Sheriff Ron Hain said.

Hain thanked the Investigations Division, Kane County Drone Team, Kane County Office of Emergency Management, Hampshire Police Department and Pingree Grove Fire Department for their assistance during the investigation.