Montgomery Walgreens cited for underage cigarette sales

One business was cited during the Montgomery Police Department’s tobacco-compliance check.

Police said the Walgreens at 1799 Montgomery Road failed the compliance check conducted Monday.

The compliance checks are done to ensure that businesses selling tobacco products do not sell to anyone under 21 years of age, police said.

Police noted that 17 of the 18 village businesses checked passed the test.

Montgomery police said they contacted the Walgreens and the clerk who authorized the sale and cited them for selling tobacco to a minor.

“We appreciate that most of our local tobacco retailers comply, protecting our younger residents by not authorizing the underage purchase of tobacco products,” Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith said. “We would prefer not to have any violations, but they highlight the importance of ongoing compliance checks to protect the health and safety of our community.”

Marty Maloney, director of media relations for Walgreens, did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.

Anyone with questions about the compliance program or retailers needing training should contact Detective Sgt. Greg Mayyou at 331-212-9091.