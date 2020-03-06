New Kane Co. forest district rules allow anglers to keep some catch

It may be a little cold to think about going fishing, but that hasn’t stopped Forest Preserve District of Kane County staff from prepping for the coming season following approval of expanded recreational fishing by the Forest Preserve Commission.

Fishing has been solely catch and release within the Kane County forest preserves. but beginning March 31, anglers will be able to keep certain fish at specific interior ponds and lakes within the preserves.

The Forest Preserve District collaborated with fishery biologists from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to draft rules that would enable Kane County anglers to keep some of their catch while maintaining a sustainable, recreational fishery.

The district will now have a combination of catch and release, protected slot limits and creel limits, based on species.

The preserves where the new fishing limits will be in effect include Lake Patterson at Oakhurst Forest Preserve in Aurora, Siegler Lake at Big Rock Forest Preserve in Big Rock, and ponds at Grunwald Farms Forest Preserve in Elburn, Barnes Forest Preserve in Aurora, and within Paul Wolff Campground at Burnidge Forest Preserve in Elgin.

Catch-and-release only rules still apply at all other ponds and lakes within the district. Additionally, the new rules do not impact fishing on streams or the Fox River, both of which are managed by IDNR.

The newly approved fishing limits for the aforementioned preserves are: