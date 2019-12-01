One dead, four wounded in shootings in Aurora

One dead, four wounded in shootings in AuroraDecember 1, 2019
One person was killed and four others are wounded following shootings that occurred in Aurora in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 1.
The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Fifth Street, according to Aurora police.
Police received reports of shots fired and a person shot in the 700 block of Fifth Street. When officers arrived, they found three people at a home suffering from gunshot wounds. All three people were transported by Aurora Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital.
Two people were listed in stable condition as of 4:30 a.m., Dec. 1, but the third person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A short time later, two more people arrived at Copley Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Those victims were listed in stable condition Sunday morning.
Officers and detectives are investigating the shootings.