Phillips Zoo comes to Aurora Farmers Market

Starting this weekend, the Aurora Farmers Market is teaming up with the Phillips Park Zoo to host some of the zoo’s favorite furry and feathery friends each Saturday. Beginning, Saturday, July 11, visitors to the market can join a ‘zookeeper chat’ anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Water Street Square, 65 S. Water St., in downtown Aurora.

“We look forward to bringing some of our zoo residents to the market and making them accessible to the community,” said Phillips Park Zoo Manager Dan Powell. “With the zoo being closed to the public until the state enters Phase 5, we want to be able to still provide memorable and educational experiences for children and families.”

Animals and zookeepers will be stationed outside of the enclosed market area in the grassy section to the east of the market’s main entrance. Safety measures, including social distance and capacity limits, will be administered. Visitors to this area must also wear face coverings, just as all visitors to the farmers market.

“This is a fun and educational attraction to our farmers market,” said Aurora Farmers Market Manager Karla Thomas. “Our season opener was a wonderful success two weeks ago with more than 1,500 visitors. We are excited to welcome back the community to the market this week, which will include more vendors and special amenities like the Phillips Park Zoo.”

The Aurora Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Saturday through Oct. 17 at Water Street Mall.

In an effort to maintain a safe environment, all vendors and visitors must wear face coverings while in the market. Additional safety measures include one designated entrance and one designated exit, hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the market and posted social distancing signage in the immediate area.