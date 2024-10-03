Spotlight shines on the Fox

The Fox River serenely flows through more than 100 miles of northern Illinois and the waterway’s history, economic impact and recreational charms are in the spotlight this fall.

The river and nearby communities are featured in the fall edition of Enjoy Illinois, a 72-page quarterly publication from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Tourism.

The new edition was unveiled at a Sept. 20 event at The Wilds, a Fox Valley Park District event space in North Aurora that opened last year.

“There’s a whole lot going on up and down the river,” said Cort Carlson, executive director of the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau which represents nearly a dozen southern Fox Valley communities. “The Aurora area — our 11 communities — had an economic impact of tourism in 2023 of $75 million. We’re generating about $15 million in local tax receipts. It is a big business. It is a big deal … We all benefit from what tourism can bring.”

The Fox River and regional tourism is also part of a bigger success story.

“There’s no doubt that this region makes a perfect fall getaway,” Daniel R. Thomas, deputy director of tourism, told a gathering of area government, economic and visitor agency officials. “It’s not a red or blue (political) issue. It’s a green issue — economic impact.”

Thomas said Illinois drew 112.4 million visitors last year — 1 million more than the previous year — and they accounted for $47 billion in spending. More than 278,000 jobs are attributed to hospitality and tourism, up 7,600 from last year.

The Enjoy Illinois cover features an overhead river perspective with two kayakers and the adjacent Fabyan Forest Preserve in fall color splendor. Around 200,000 copies are being distributed around the state and an online version is available at www.enjoyillinois.com.

Fall colors may be the perfect lure for a long drive or kayak trip or a relatively shorter bike trek along a 45-mile Fox River Trail.

Among attractions traveling south is the sprawling Chain O’ Lakes state park and Illinois’ largest concentration of natural lakes and recreational boating. The park also features hiking, biking and equestrian trails plus camping opportunities and warm weather and winter fishing.

A visitor could continue to St. Charles’ Pottawatomie Park and its famed riverboat and minutes later reach the Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva with a Japanese Tea Garden and nearby Fabyan Windmill. A recreation trail continues through Aurora and into Kendall County.

The Fox also features four-season communities ranging from McHenry and Algonquin in the north through Elgin and Kane County’s Tri-Cities of St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia and on to Aurora, Oswego and Yorkville.

Visitors would find charming shops and services, performance spaces and galleries just steps away from the river.

For example, Geneva’s State and Third streets offer numerous choices for dining and drinks plus unique shopping opportunities. State-licensed casinos anchor portions of the Elgin and Aurora riverfronts while the Paramount Theater is part of a lively arts scene in Aurora.

The Fox River originates northwest of Milwaukee and flows south across the Illinois state line where it reaches the Chain O’ Lakes in Lake and McHenry counties. From there it flows the length of Kane County, through Kendall County and reaches its southern-most point at a confluence with the Illinois River in Ottawa near Starved Rock State Park.

Enjoy Illinois magazine also features other fall road trips, including seven national scenic byways from Chicago to downstate, a Mississippi River trek, travel down the onetime Lincoln Highway and the more famous Route 66.

There’s also a focus on Illinois-made products plus some favorite memories and local attractions from Naperville resident Randy Stine formerly with the a cappella troupe Straight, No Chaser.