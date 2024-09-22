St. Charles officials shoot down housing development

The city of St. Charles has halted consideration of a 970-acre concept plan that called for more than 2,000 housing units plus commercial development.

City officials said in a Sept. 13 statement that deliberation has ended after reviewing the Charles Farm plan from Pulte Home Co., LLC and considering feedback from the public and other St. Charles officials.

“We heard the feedback from residents and officials in nearby communities and their concerns and opinions were considered carefully,” Mayor Lora Vivek said in the statement. “We have several ongoing developments and exciting opportunities in St. Charles we currently are focusing on. Dedicating the extensive amount of resources needed to make this project successful would have been challenging.”

The concept plan proposed annexing an area of largely rural property west of St. Charles — including near unincorporated LaFox — for the development. Pulte representatives presented the concept plan at a Sept. 4 Plan Commission meeting to gather feedback from commissioners and the public.

A large crowd of area residents attended the meeting to express opposition, according to the LaFox Civic Association, a community group.

However, after reviewing the initial concept plan and considering all the feedback received, Vitek, with input from the St. Charles Plan Commission and St. Charles City Council members, advised Pulte that there was no interest to continue further review of the plan.

Vitek thanked Pulte for presenting the proposal.

“It has been many years since development has been discussed near La Fox, and this has been a valuable process for the City and our neighbors to reengage and understand the community interest today,” she said.

Vitek said St. Charles is committed to working with all surrounding communities and government partners to be sure any future development of the property fits the character of Kane County.

“We are fortunate to have so many developers and businesses choose St. Charles as a place they want to be,” she said. “I believe encouraging public discussion around ideas presented is healthy for our community and integral to maintaining an open process.”

The two-part concept plan called for a Del Webb senior community of 967 single family homes and an amenity center. The second featured 846 single family houses, 198 townhomes and 15 acres of commercial space.

The proposed locations covered portions of unincorporated Campton and Blackberry townships and would have run west of Brundige Road, a two-lane, mostly gravel route that is one of four designated Rustic Roads as defined by Kane County.

Much of the site would have been bounded on the north by Illinois Route 38 and Harley Road on the west. The Union Pacific railroad tracks and Keslinger Road defined most of the southern boundary and included the LaFox Metra commuter rail station.

The historic and unincorporated community of LaFox was not included in the plan but members of a local community group were nonetheless vocal in opposition and expressed appreciation for support from area residents.

“Thank you to all who showed up at the Plan Commission meeting,” the group said on its web site. “ It was estimated we had between 250-300 neighbors there opposing this monstrosity. All of the speakers did a great job and we thank you all for taking the time to let St. Charles know the La Fox area does not want to be annexed into their city.”

Charles Farms included property that was part of the earlier and unsuccessful Grand Prairie and Settlements of LaFox developments.

PulteGroup, Inc., based in Atlanta, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country.