Suburban rescue group hosts annual adoption, fundraising event

The seventh annual It’s All About The Paws: Adoption and Fundraising Event will be on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at Baker Memorial Park in downtown St. Charles.

For the past six years, several local rescue organizations, small businesses, music vendors and more to come out for a fun-filled weekend.

Over 50 adoptions have taken place during the annual event, more than $15,000 has been raised.

This year will feature up to seven rescue organization, several local vendors, musicians, photography, photo-booth, raffles, free coffee an cupcakes, and more.

The first 20 owners and their dogs to come will receive a free Swag Bag. On Saturday, Oct. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. there will be a costume contest, and the first 10 to participate will receive a free Swag Bag.

All proceeds before and during the event will go to the rescues attending the event.