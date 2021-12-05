Tanner House in Aurora reopens for the holidays

The Tanner House Museum in Aurora is decorated for the holidays and will be open for walkthrough tours on the Sundays, Dec. 12, 19 and 26, from noon to 4pm.

The museum has not been open since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have had to be cautious at the Tanner House,” according to John Jaros, executive director of the Aurora Historical Society which owns and operates the museum. “Indoors the spaces are very tight, and the rooms are filled with a lot of furniture which makes social distancing a challenge. But people love this house and they especially love the holiday décor. We felt that we could share the beauty again, if we took sensible health precautions.”

The holiday open houses will be organized as a one-way walk-through and there will not be commentary by docents. In addition, only the first floor will be shown, since the narrow stairway to the second floor requires physical proximity and two-way traffic.

All visitors, including children, must wear masks at all times indoors.

Admission is free, although donations are greatly appreciated. Reservations will not be required, but guests are advised to dress for the weather since it may be necessary to wait briefly on the front porch if attendance warrants.

The house is located at 304 Oak Ave, 60506 in the historic Tanner District. The Pantry will be fitted out as a gift shop featuring the society’s signature product, the Vintage Aurora Calendar, as well as new offerings like embroidered chef aprons, infant onesies and laser-cut slate items.



To view videos of the house, or to shop online, go to www.aurorahistory.net.