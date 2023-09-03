Two injured in Elburn head-on crash

Two people were hurt — one with life-threatening injuries — in an accident Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Elburn.

Kane County Sherriff’s Office deputies said that a van and truck collided head on shortly before 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 47 at Kenmar Drive.

Kendric Hasan, 47, a resident of the 8N100 block of Phar Lap Drive in St. Charles, was driving a 2020 Mercedes Sprinter van southbound on Route 47 and, for unknown reasons, entered the northbound lane of traffic, making contact head-on with a 2019 Ford F550 Super Duty truck with a trailer and construction equipment, according to deputies.

Hasan had injuries so severe that he was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital, deputies said.

The driver of the truck, Matthew Smith, 33, a resident of the 1N100 block of Pouley Road in Elburn, was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said traffic citations have not been issued as the accident is still being investigated.