Aurora police continue to investigate shooting death of teen girl

Aurora Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead on Aurora’s near west side, on the early morning of Nov. 24.

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Jasmine Noble. This case is currently being investigated as a death investigation with suspicious circumstances.

The incident occurred just after 12:20 a.m., when Aurora Police’s telecom center received reports of a female shot inside a house in the 400 block of Florida Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. Aurora Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the incident, interviewing potential witnesses and gathering evidence.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to leave information anonymously.