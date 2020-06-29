Biker killed in I-55 crash near Plainfield

A Joliet man was killed Sunday (June 28) when the motorcycle he was riding hit the back of a car on Interstate 55.

Illinois State Police said that Joseph McGrath, 21, was killed in the accident at 10:45 p.m. Sunday on southbound I-55 north of Veterans Parkway in Will County.

Police said McGrath was in the center lane of southbound I-55 when the front of his 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle struck the rear of a 2013 Honda Odyssey, driven by Micah McCleland, 38, of Bloomington.

McGrath was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the center lane. The motorcycle became engulfed in flames and came to rest on the right shoulder facing northbound. Police said McGrath died of his injuries on the scene.

McCleland was not injured in the incident, police said.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down for more than an hour for the accident investigation, with traffic diverted to Illinois Route 53.

Police said the accident investigation is ongoing.