Fox Valley philanthropic group gives out COVID-19 relief grants

The Fox Valley Grantmakers COVID-19 Response Fund announced its first round of COVID-19 relief grants on April 10 totaling $150,000.

The fund was launched last month and is the collaborative work of Aurora Women’s Empowerment Foundation (AWEF), Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley (CFFRV), Dunham Fund (DF), Fox Valley United Way (FVUW), and INC Board. Rapid-response grants made from the fund will aid eligible nonprofits who have demonstrated significant need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 30 nonprofits applied to the special COVID-19 Grantmaking Program within its first week. A committee of representatives of these five grantmakers meets weekly to review applications and determine allocations. While each request is important and reflects the struggle of all nonprofits, priority is being given to organizations supporting basic human needs including but not limited to food, shelter, safety, health, and mental health.

“This level of interest in the grantmaking program reflects the level of need in the Fox River Valley,” said Scott Voris, chair of CFFRV. “We are proud to be a partner in committing our resources and networks toward a unified goal of supporting our community during this crisis.”

The following nonprofits were approved for funding:

Association for Individual Development (AID)

Family Focus

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project – FLAP

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley

Hesed House

Hope for Tomorrow, Inc.

Lazarus House

Quad County Urban League

Salvation Army Tri-City Corps

Samaritan Interfaith Counseling Center, Inc. dba SamaraCare

VNA Health Care

Wayside Cross Ministries

World Relief DuPage/Aurora

Approved grant requests included safety gear for workers, housing for families, increased technology to meet the health and mental health needs of clients, andfood and basic necessities for individuals and families.

“As grantmakers, we have mobilized quickly to respond to these needs and will continue to do so as we confront the effects of COVID-19 in the greater Fox Valley region. It is an honor to work alongside such talented and committed individuals who care so deeply about this community,” said Julie Christman, president and CEO of CFFRV.

Nonprofits who are interested in applying can learn more at CFFRV’s website: www.cffrv.gives/covid-19-grantmaking. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis as long as funding remains available.

Those interested in giving to the Fox Valley Grantmakers COVID-19 Response Fund can visit www.cffrv.gives/covid-19 to donate.