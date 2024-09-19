Huskies football team earns salutes

Accolades, awards and attention poured in through the week in the wake of Northern Illinois University’s 16-14 upset win over No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 7 in South Bend.

There is nothing, though, like being acknowledged in your hometown and on Thursday, that’s what happened following the team’s morning practice as DeKalb officials, led by NIU alumnus and Mayor Cohen Barnes, presented the Huskies with a key to the city.

Barnes said it was only the fourth time he had made the presentation during his time as mayor.

“I wanted to take a moment to come out and let you know the city of DeKalb saw you, each and every one of you,” Barnes said in addressing the team. “The nation saw you. Many of us walked away from that game seeing your teamwork, cooperation, dedication and hard work…When you play the way you did and walk away with that win, that is where our hearts swell. I’m here to say on behalf of the entire city of DeKalb, and as a former Huskie, Class of ‘95, how proud I am of each and every one of you and how proud our community is of all of you.”

Earlier in the week, the City Council issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 7 as NIU Football Day in DeKalb.

On Thursday, Barnes was joined by City Manager Bill Nicklas, Fire Chief Mike Thomas and Chief of Police David Byrd for city honors.

In addition to the entire Huskie team and staff, NIU President Lisa Freeman and Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Sean T. Frazier were on hand to share their pride and support.

The magnitude of the recognition was not lost on NIU head coach Thomas Hammock.

“This is what the game of football can do,” Hammock said. “It can impact people, the community and the university. This is an unbelievable achievement.”

The presentation of the key and the proclamation capped off five days unlike any other for the Huskies. The national honors began on Monday when NIU was named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week, resulting in a delivery of the popular snack for the team on Wednesday.

Hammock picked up the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week honor, quarterback Ethan Hampton was named to the Dave O’Brien Trophy Great 8 list and kicker Kanon Woodill earned a Lou Groza Star of the Week recognition. Senior defensive tackle Devonte O’Malley became the first Huskie since 2007 to be named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and sophomore cornerback Amariyun Knighten was honored as the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week.

Running back Antario Brown, who totaled 225 all-purpose yards and scored on an 83-yard pass play versus Notre Dame, was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Stock Up Player of the Week. He, O’Malley and defensive tackle Cade Haberman, who blocked a pair of field goals in the game, were part of a Huskie sweep of the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week honors.

That list doesn’t even take into account the ESPN College Football Final Helmet Sticker, the CBS Sports Inside College Football game ball and the accolades that poured in over social media.

Hammock and Huskie players were all over the airwaves during a very well-timed bye week. Hampton and Brown were on national radio shows on Sirius XM and ESPN Radio from Notre Dame Stadium immediately after the post-game press conferences and Hammock was on the phone with national writers on the bus ride back to DeKalb. He, Woodill and others made multiple calls from home on Sunday, recapping the win from their perspectives.

The requests did not stop – and in fact, still have not stopped even as the team’s attention turns squarely to the home game versus Buffalo on Sept. 21. All except a handful of interviews were completed by Tuesday, when Chicago and Rockford television stations came out to DeKalb for one-on-one opportunities with Hammock, Hampton, Brown, O’Malley, offensive tackle J.J. Lippe and linebacker Jaden Dolphin.

The Huskies’ win reverberated far beyond Chicago even, as national networks, podcasts, radio shows and more checked in.

From podcasts to YouTube shows to radio and television, NIU was in demand, especially Hammock based in part on his viral post-game interview. As of Thursday afternoon, he had completed at least 50 interviews with everyone from Urban Meyer and Rob Stone to Desmond Howard and Sam Acho, Dan Patrick, Jim Rome, Doug Gottlieb, “Big Cat” and PFT Commenter. He was on Mad Dog Sports Radio, FOX Radio, multiple Barstool shows, and NewsNation.

Writers from The Athletic, USA Today, ESPN.com, CBSSports.com, the Orlando Sentinel, Yahoo Sports and more called to talk to not just Hammock, but Huskie players, who were also popular with their hometown papers. Collectively, players completed more than 25 interviews.

Don’t forget about Frazier, either. The NIU athletic director made radio appearances and spoke to national writers talking about the impact a victory like Saturday’s can have on not just the football program, but the athletic department and the university.

The impact of last Saturday’s win over Notre Dame saw Northern Illinois University gain recognition far beyond the sports pages. Ratings for the game topped 39 million, but the number of people who learned about the university and NIU Athletics as well as the Huskie football program and its players extended well beyond.

One of the themes Hammock, Frazier and even Huskie players repeated was the hope that the Notre Dame win would inspire NIU fans to pack Huskie Stadium for the Buffalo game and beyond.

Tickets, including season tickets and tickets for all five remaining home games are on sale now. Purchase tickets online at NIUHuskies.com/tickets or by calling 815-753-PACK (7225).

In celebration of the Huskies “Boneyard Win” at Notre Dame – the 19th in school history – West Side reserved seat tickets for the Buffalo game are on sale for $19 each with promo code Boneyard19 online only.