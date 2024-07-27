Kendall County Fair continues tradition of 4-H, families and food

The Kendall County Fair will have a four-day run next week, with three days of 4-H programs, music, grandstand events and food.

While the two-year long COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the availability of carnival rides, organizers promise plenty of attractions and traditional county fair events. The fairgrounds, located at 10826 Illinois Route 71 in Yorkville, open Thursday, with free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $5 admission from 5 p.m. until closing. Children under age 10 get in free Thursday eveni g,

From noon until 6 p.m., there’s a Western Horse Speed Show in the Grandstand area. That night, Diamond Back opens the music offering with “country and more” between 7 and 9 p.m.

Throughout the first three days, fair goers can see an array of 4-H shows, including livestock contests, a livestock auction and home economics exhibits. On both Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3, early birds continue to get in free until 3 p.m. From 3 p.m. to closing, adult admission is $10, kids ages 3-10 get in for $5, and youths age 3 and under are free until 2 p.m. The final day of the fair has free admission, although donations are appreciated.

Friday afternoon guitar soloist Michael Mahler starts things off. At 6:30 p.m. in the Grandstand area, there’s a truck and tractor pull; from 9 p.m. to midnight the Coverlicious Band plays a mix of pop, rock and dance music.

From 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, the Ashley Victoria Band brings its country rock to the main stage.

Throughout the first three days, attendees can enjoy 4-H projects and shows, beginning with the goat and sheep shows Thursday morning. Lisa Olah of Oswego, who serves as the treasurer of the Kendall County Fair, says she was drawn to helping primarily for her love of the 4-H program.

“We’re there for the kids, and to support an organization that needs a place to have its show,” Olah said, adding that 4-H is much more than the livestock. “There’s so many levels. They can get involved in so many different things. We give the kids the ability to be a part of it all.”

The kids involved, she said, work year-round to craft their various projects.

“They really work hard to be able to display their stuff,” Olah said. Exhibits will be on display at the Smith 4-H Hall and Ed Building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. After the Beef Show Saturday morning, the Livestock area will see the 4-H Master Showmanship event, followed by the 4-H Parade of Champions, and then the 4-H livestock auction.

“As soon as I hear the chickens crow, I know it’s the fair,” said Olah.

Folks in Kendall County felt strongly enough about the values in 4-H that, back in the ’80s, Olah said, that they created the Kendall County Fair Grounds to resurrect the fair after decades of having none; previously 4-H participants had to travel to the Grundy County and the Sandwich fair in DeKalb County.

There’s a lot of great fair food to choose from. Olah said that, like the 4-H shows, the food at the fair is mostly local, and benefits local folk. “We have a new French-fry truck this year,” she noted. “And the food truck is from Yorkville.” As is the meat and poultry being cooked up.

“The Kendall County Beef producers and Kendall County pork producers are out there grilling,” Olah said.

One thing the fair does not have this year are carnival rides.

“We don’t have a carnival this year,” Olah said. “We lost ours to COVID.”

Like many other fair organizers, Olah sees the county fair as an important bridge to the past, with traditions to honor and keep alive. The fair website touts, “Each summer, the iconic Kendall County Fair celebrates our agricultural traditions in a family friendly community gathering.”

“I think the fairgrounds are an important part of our county,” Olah said. “We need to nurture that and keep it alive.”