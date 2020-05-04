Kendall County gets funds for emergency food and shelter programs

Kendall County Health Department has been chosen to receive $47,270 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, along with an additional CARES supplement of $67,393.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, U.S.A.; National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A; The Salvation Army; United Jewish Communities and United Way of America.

The National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Kendall County Health Department are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs funded by local service agencies in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Diane Alford, director of Community Action Services, Kendall County Health Department at 630-553-9100. The deadline for application to be received is May 15.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.