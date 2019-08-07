Kendall County news briefs

AURORA

Man killed in industrial accident in Aurora

Aurora Police are assisting in the investigation of an industrial accident that killed a 19-year-old man on Aug. 1.

Just after 9:30 a.m., from the Aurora Police officers and the Aurora Fire Department, responded to a 911 call for an employee trapped under large wood panels at a rail facility in the 600 block of McClure Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man pinned underneath a large woodpile.

Firefighters and paramedics from the Aurora Fire Department quickly used rescue equipment to lift the wood panels off the man. Unfortunately, paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Aurora Police detectives and evidence technicians responded to the scene to identify and collect forensic evidence from the incident and begin a death investigation.

Because the incident involved a railcar on rails owned by BNSF, officers from the BNSF Police Department responded to the scene.

Additionally, investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also responded to the scene to conduct their own investigation.

Investigators have preliminarily determined the man was removing the large wood panels from a railcar when the panels fell on the man. The panels are used in construction to support cranes or large equipment on uneven ground. It is believed that this was an accident.

Because this occurred on rails owned by BNSF, officers from the BNSF Railroad Police Department assumed the lead in the investigation and the Aurora Police Department will assist the BNSF with the investigation.

Referendum will decide fate of Library Board

Legislation introduced by state Rep. Stephaine Kifowit (D-Oswego) to give local taxpayers the opportunity to elect the Aurora Public Library Board has been signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and is now law.

Kifowit’s legislation gives voters the opportunity to choose an elected library board rather than an appointed one if approved by referendum in the 2020 general election. The elected board would consist of 11 trustees serving staggered terms.

Kifowit introduced House Bill 910 after the appointed board pushed policies that resulted in public outcry, surrounding a proposal to downsize the West Branch library which would decrease access to local services for families and residents.

Earlier this year the Illinois Attorney General’s Office concluded that the Aurora Public Library Board violated the open meetings act for the third time in less than three years including violations from four separate meetings during 2018 while discussing their options regarding the West Branch library.

“I’m excited that local taxpayers will have the opportunity to elect a local library board that better reflects the needs of our community,” said Kifowit. “This is an important moment to ensure that the local residents will have a say about what they want out of their local library.”

KENDALL COUNTY

Sheriff posts Illinois Speed Awareness Day results

On July 24, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office participated in Illinois Speed Awareness Day, joining other agencies statewide in taking a proactive approach to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists through both education and enforcement.

Deputies made a total of 76 traffic stops resulting in 59 warnings and 17 citations included but not limited to.

Citations included:

•11 –Speeding

• 1 – Speeding Construction Zone/Workers not present

• 2- Suspended/Revoked license

Warnings included:

•29 -Speeding

• 7 – Speeding Construction Zone/Workers present

• 6 – Speeding Construction Zone/Workers not present

In Illinois during 2017, speed was the reason for 42 percent of all traffic fatalities. These lives can be easily saved by being aware of vehicle speed and understanding how speeding impacts a crash.

Visit the website www.illinoisspeedawarenessday.org for more information about Illinois Speed Awareness Day.

MONTGOMERY

Village creates Do Not Solicit registry program

The Village Board recently amended its Municipal Code to create a Do Not Solicit registry that allows residents to opt out of contact by door-to-door solicitors.

Residents who post a Do Not Solicit or similar sign at their residence may also submit their address to be placed on a list of addresses that do not welcome solicitors.

Addresses can be submitted online at https://www.ci.montgomery.il.us by calling 331-212-9003.

Solicitors will be given a list of the Do Not Solicit addresses when they receive a solicitor permit. No solicitor may attempt to solicit on property that is included on the Do Not Solicit list. Residents should report the name and company of any solicitor violating this Do Not Solicit registry to the police dispatch non-emergency number at 630-553-0554.

OSWEGO

Towns coordinate on Drive N’ Dine Movie Night

The United City of Yorkville and the Village of Oswego have joined together again to host a Drive-In Movie. The retro-style drive-in movie experience is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Oswego Park and Ride, 1031 Station Drive, Oswego.

Starting at 7 p.m., families will enjoy bounce houses, activities, food and more. Then get comfortable in your car and watch the movie “The Greatest Showman” on a 30-foot inflatable movie screen. There no admission charge, however, food and drink are available for purchase.

Note that parking is on a first-come, first-served basis. All attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for outdoor viewing as spaces may fill.

For more information go to: https://www.yorkville.il.us/565/Family-Movie-Nights.

Officer credited With saving baby’s life

The Oswego Police Department would like to recognize one of its own. Last week, Oswego Police Officer Jordan Lombardi was the first responder to arrive at the scene for a call of a three-day old infant that was unresponsive and not breathing.

Officer Lombardi immediately utilized his CPR training, checked the baby’s airway and began administering life-saving measures. Shortly thereafter, the baby began breathing and opened its eyes. Paramedics arrived seconds later, took control and the baby was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

The quick actions of Officer Lombardi likely saved the three-day old infant. “Officer Lombardi is a great example of the dedicated officers of the Oswego Police Department who serve the Village of Oswego. We are very proud of him,” police said in a news release.

REGION

Fabyan intersection improvement now under way

Construction is under for the Fabyan Parkway at Kirk Road intersection reconstruction improvement Project, located on Fabyan Parkway from Kingsland Drive to Paramount Parkway, and on Kirk Road about 1,500 feet north and south of the intersection.

The Kane County Division of Transportation said additional turn lanes and through lanes will increase safety and improve traffic operations of the intersection.

The anticipated completion date for the project is Sept. 30, weather permitting.

The work consists of tree removal and replacement, earth excavation, storm sewer and drainage structures, water main relocation, hot-mix asphalt pavement, concrete pavement and sidewalk, curb and gutter installation, traffic signal modernization and lighting, shared use path and landscape restoration.

“Since this improvement is at an existing busy intersection, longer than normal traffic delays are expected during construction,” KDOT said in a news release.

Fabyan Parkway and Kirk Road will remain open during construction, but may include temporary daily lane closures and flaggers primarily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the work areas and should add additional time to commutes.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed, watch for construction workers and vehicles entering or leaving the site, obey flaggers and comply with traffic control devices within the work zone.