Kendall County news briefs

Aurora

Man charged for residential burglary from 2018

On Oct. 26, 2018, Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Galena Road, Bristol Township, for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred. A second residential burglary report was taken at a residence in the 100 block of Kevin Lane in Oswego Township that same day.

During the investigation, it was determined the suspect was linked to three additional residential burglaries. One of the victims reported that their credit card was taken during the burglary and subsequently used at several local merchants.

The suspect was observed on video conducting these transactions.

On Aug. 12, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Frederick Spencer, a 39-year- old male from the 300 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, with three counts each of residential burglary, a class 1 felony; aggravated financial identity theft, a class 2 felony; and unlawful use of a credit card, a class 3 felony.

A warrant was issued for Spencer’s arrest. Spencer is currently being held at the Kendall County Correction Center on unrelated charges. Spencer’s bond was set at $200,000, with 10 percent to apply.

Kendall County

Seniors invited to see ‘Newsies’ at Paramount

On Thursday, Sep. 19, senior citizens are invited to see Newsies at the Paramount Theatre thanks to Senior Services Associates.

We will be leaving Senior Services Associates at 3:28 pm and have dinner at Fireside Restaurant. The cost of dinner will be on your own. Then we will head to the Paramount Arts Theatre to see Newsies. The running time of the play is two hours and thirty minutes. The cost of this trip is $60, which includes the bus and play ticket.

About Newsies:

“Newsies” is set in New York City, when Joseph Pulitzer is plotting a way to increase the revenue of his declining newspaper; while down in the streets, newsboys hawk papers on corners barely making enough to survive. When Pulitzer raises the price of the paper, delivery boy Jack Kelly organizes a strike to show Pulitzer and his gang of cronies they’re not going to be pushed into the gutter.

The cost of dinner will be on your own.

If you are interested in attending the event, contact Senior Services Associates, at 630- 553-5777

Sheriff’s Office offers tips to avoid scams

Every year, thousands of people lose money to telephone scams. Scammers will say anything to cheat people out of money. Some seem very friendly — calling you by your first name, making small talk, and asking about your family.

If you get a call from someone you don’t know who is trying to sell you something you hadn’t planned to buy, say “No thanks.” And, if they pressure you about giving up personal information — like your credit card or Social Security number — it’s likely a scam. Hang up and report it to the Federal Trade Commission here: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1

Here are some helpful tips to remember if you ever answer a scam call:

Never give out personal information over the phone. Keep your credit card, checking account, or Social Security numbers to yourself. Don’t tell them to callers you don’t know — even if they ask you to “confirm” this information. That’s a common trick.

Don’t send cash by messenger, overnight mail, gift cards, prepaid Visa cards, or money transfer. If you use cash or a money transfer — rather than a credit card — you may lose your right to dispute fraudulent charges. The money will be gone.

Beware of offers to “help” you recover money you have already lost. Callers that say they are law enforcement officers who will help you get your money back “for a fee” are scammers.

Join the National Do Not Call Registry by going to this link: https://donotcall.gov/

Sheriff encourages routine to keep residents safe

The Kendall Sheriff’s Office is joining the Pasco Sheriff’s Office and other departments across the country to keep the residents of Kendall County safe by implementing the #9pmRoutine

Every night at 9 p.m., law enforcement encourages the community to lock up property, turn on lights, and bring in valuables to reduce the likelihood of falling victim to property crimes.

This campaign has proved vast success throughout the country and we look forward to implementing it in Kendall County.

Make sure to follow our other socials to let us know when you’ve finished your #9pmRoutine

Oswego

Literary Festival brings to showcase 50 local authors

Meet writers, buy books and get them signed, raffle, live music, children’s activities and more.

Get ready for winter by cuddling up with a stockpile of books from local Illinois authors.

The Oswego Literary Festival is bigger than ever this year, with more than 50 authors from around Illinois scheduled to appear in Oswego from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill, Oswego

This year’s Oswego Literary Festival is sponsored by Naperville-based publisher Sourcebooks, bringing to the festival additional opportunities to hear from local authors. Nic Joseph, author of suspense novel “The Night in Question” and Nancy Cavanaugh, author of several middle-grade children’s books, including “Elsie Mae Has Something to Say”, will both present from their books and share with readers what drives them to write.

As always, attendees will be able to meet authors representing dozens of genres, including mystery and horror, sci-fi, romance, and non-fiction on a variety of topics, plus children’s and young adult literature.

Chat up authors, buy their recent releases, and get your copy autographed. Author announcements will be made throughout the month of September on www.oswegolitfest.com and on the Oswego Literary Festival Facebook event page.

This is the eighth year for the event, which is produced annually by the Oswego Public Library District and the Village of Oswego’s Cultural Arts Commission. Each year, it attracts dozens of authors from around the region, and this year, the festivities will spill outdoors around Village Hall, too, weather permitting.

Books from these and other authors are for sale at the event directly from the individual authors. Cash is recommended although many authors accept credit and debit cards via Square.

The Oswego Literary Festival also features raffles with a chance to win books from featured authors, plus live music, food available for purchase, and a children’s section with children’s authors, crafts, a bounce house, and more.

Entry is free. Books are available for purchase direct from authors. For more information and author announcements throughout the month of September, check out www.oswegolitfest.com.

Village seeks input on recreational cannabis regulations

The State of Illinois has legalized the sale and consumption of recreational cannabis beginning on Jan. 1, 2020. Under the legislation, municipalities have the authority to decide whether to allow cannabis producers and retailers to locate within a community and to impose additional regulations.

The Oswego Village Board will consider local cannabis regulations at its regularly scheduled committee of the whole meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

As always, residents may also comment during the public forum portion of the upcoming Village Board meeting. The board will meet for a committee of the whole meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, that includes a public forum at the beginning in which residents and others who wish to speak may address the board for five minutes.

To participate, simply attend the meeting and complete a brief form, available at Village Hall, to let the Board know you wish to speak.

Residents may also email the members of the Village Board with comments at info@oswegoil.org.

Senior Center seeks donations for garage sale

Preparations for the annual Oswego Senior Center Garage Sale have already begun.

Donations of clothing, leather goods, jewelry, accessories, kitchenware, home décor, art, books, collectibles, CDs, DVDs, sports equipment, tools, toys, and small furniture can be made at Door 5 on Monday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Garage Sale will be held on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12 and 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to Noon. Volunteers are needed all days. Call the Senior Center to sign up.