Kendall County news briefs

FOX VALLEY

DeKalb foundation helps senior services center

DeKalb County Community Foundation (DCCF) has once again enhanced the quality of life for thousands of Seniors that annually come to Fox Valley Community Services (FVCS).

Through a generous, $10,000, 2018 Community Needs Grant, the DeKalb County Community Foundation has enabled the Fox Valley Community Services repair its Community Center parking lot.

Many seniors along with community members utilize “The Center” for programs, services and events.

FVOAS through its Senior Center, Home Services and Adult Day Service, offers activities and services to Seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties.

Through generous community support, such as this grant through DCCF, and others, FVOAS will continue to assist seniors in living vital and independent lives, avoiding often unnecessary and early nursing home placement.

Visit their website at www.fvoas or call 815-786-9404 for more information on programs and services.

KENDALL COUNTY

PADS holding training program for volunteers

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering at Kendall County PADS is invited to attend a program Thursday, Oct. 3.

The training for new or prospective volunteers will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Kendall County Health Department, 911 John St., Yorkville.

PADS needs about 100 more volunteers in order to open its seven sites to homeless guests starting Oct. 20.

Volunteers serve just a single four-hour shift each month between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Approximately 20 volunteers are needed each night during the PADS season.

Six area churches and one school are open one night each week as PADS sites. They are: Sunday- Cross Lutheran Church, Yorkville; Monday, Yorkville Congregational Church, Yorkville; Tuesday, Harvest New Beginnings, Oswego; Wednesday, Parkview Christian Academy, Yorkville; Thursday, Trinity United Methodist, Yorkville; Friday, Church of the Good Shepherd, Oswego; Saturday, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Montgomery.

PADS provides overnight shelter, food and hospitality to its guests. Since Kendall County PADS began in 2010, volunteers have provided more than 11,000 overnight stays for homeless men, women and children.

For more information on Kendall County PADS, go to the website www.kendallcountypads.org.

MONTGOMERY

Police Department hosts Halloween safety event

The 2019 Sixth Annual Halloween Safety Event at the Montgomery Police Department will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Montgomery Police Department, 10 Civic Center Drive.

Come on out and enjoy games, treats and get safety tips from local officers to prepare children as Halloween approaches.

Admission to the event is free, and costumes are encouraged.

This year, the department needs several volunteers for set up, assisting with games during the event, and to help take down the event at the end.

Volunteers can be from the community or any organization looking for volunteer hours, etc. Any child that wishes to volunteer age 14 and under is accompanied by a parent.

Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0c49acaa23abf58-2019

OSWEGO

OHS science department scores 3D printers

Charlie Chrisman from the Illinois Retired Teachers Association presented the Oswego High School science department a grant in the amount of $598 to be used toward the purchase of two 3D printers for the department.

Using 3D printers, students will be able to create tangible models to represent complicated biological concepts, design and build working robots to simulate rovers or even living quarters on other planets, print life-size or to-scale fossils produced from actual online 3D scans, print organs and/or their internal matrices to see how scientists are attempting to create them in the lab, and so much more.

The initial start of this program with the availability of these two printers allows teachers to familiarize themselves with the technology, the ability to begin researching lesson plans, and allow pilot classrooms to be able to share these experiences with students.

The long-term vision would be to have 3D printing become an integral part of our curriculum throughout the department.

YORKVILLE

Man arrested for possession of child pornography

On July 24th, 2019 the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an online user who was alleged to be in possession of child pornography.

After determining the identity of the user, on Sept. 12 detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, assisted by detectives from the Yorkville Police Department and members of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crime Bureau, executed two search warrants pursuant to this investigation.

As a result of these warrants Jason Leifheit, 39, Yorkville, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of child pornography (four Class X felonies for dissemination or reproduction, six Class 2 felonies for possession).

Leifheit is currently in custody at the Kendall County Jail and awaiting a bond hearing.

Halloween Egg Hunt in Town Square

The annual Halloween Egg Hunt is a twist on an old tradition .Show up to Town Square Park, 301 N. Bridge St., at 7 p.m. for a night of family fun.

Wear a costume, bring your flashlight and a container for eggs, and hunt in the darkness for candy-filled eggs. This is a free event intended for children 10 and under.

Road To Better Roads construction update

Road to Better Roads is the city road rehabilitation program that was established in 2013 to improve the overall quality of Yorkville’s road infrastructure.

Roads to be included are based on a detailed engineering analysis of every street and comparing it to the cost of repairing the street at various points throughout its lifespan, then selecting the streets that give the City the best value.

The more value we get each year, the more roads we can do and the sooner we can do them. In 2019, the City completed the following work with approximately $553,500 in construction costs:

2.18 Miles of roadway paved using 5,547 Tons Asphalt

1,254 Feet of concrete curb and gutter replaced

17 ADA sidewalk ramps updated

2,900 Square Feet of sidewalk replaced

Park Snapshot : Cannonball Ridge Park

Cannonball Ridge Park is a scenic park with a Civil War theme. Built in 2005, the park features cobble stone walls, battlefield type fencing, rolling hills and two fort themed playground structures for ages 2-5 and 5-12.

This park also consists of a gazebo to provide a shaded resting place, a circle style basketball court with three hoops to encourage neighborhood play and skateboard elements.

Cannonball Ridge is the only park within the northwest quadrant of Yorkville that provides skateboard elements and is a great place for beginners to try various ground tricks, box flips and grind rails.

In 2015 an additional five acres were added to the park site allowing for a new baseball/softball field along with backstops, sidelines and home run fence to be added to the park. A small hill was also added allowing for sledding in the winter.

Many of the parks within Yorkville have been enhanced through Eagle Scout Projects. A flag pole and additional landscaping were added to Cannonball Ridge Park by a Boy Scout for his Eagle Scout Project.