Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Fugitive Friday post leads to apprehension



On Oct. 21, at approximately 3:30 p.m. the Plainfield Police Department apprehended fugitive Scott Senter in the 13000 block of Route 59 in Plainfield.

Senter, 28, 0-99 block of Buckingham Drive, Aurora, was wanted on a total of three charges by three different county jurisdictions in the area. Senter was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for an aggravated driving under the influence.

He was also wanted on a DeKalb County warrant for failing to appear to court on an aggravated fleeing and eluding; and lastly by LaSalle County for failing to appear to court on an aggravated assault on public property.

Senter was transported to the Kendall County Jail without incident. Senter had been a fugitive since Sept. 25.

Senter was the subject of a Kendall County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Friday Facebook post on Oct. 4, which led to a tip from the public about his whereabouts and ultimately his arrest by Plainfield Police Department upon receiving this pass on information.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens to call Crime Stoppers to report any information regarding fugitive’s whereabouts. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999. Or you may visit the Kendall County Facebook “Fugitive Fridays” for the fugitive of the week.

Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers for auxiliary deputies

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Deputy Unit is comprised of a group of volunteers that are dedicated to serving the citizens of Kendall County.

They are individuals that have one thing in common: dedication, professionalism, and a strong sense of community service.

The Auxiliary Unit provides aid at special events, directing traffic, assisting in disaster recovery, controlling civil disorder, assisting in searches for evidence and persons and provides support to full time deputies in performing their regular duties.

Members are accepted into the Auxiliary Deputy Unit after they have completed the application process, including an interview and have successfully passed a background investigation. Qualified volunteers are required to maintain an average of volunteering six hours per month. Other requirements are:

– Must be at least 21 years of age.

– Must be a high school graduate or have a GED equivalent

– Must not be convicted of a felony or crime of moral turpitude

– Must be of good moral character

– Must be in reasonably good physical condition

– Must be a resident of Kendall County

If you are interested Kendall County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Deputy, read the complete job description and fill out on application which can be found on the Kendall County website. http://www.co.kendall.il.us/admini…/volunteer-opportunities/

OSWEGO

Village offering free business workshop

What value does your business really provide to customers and clients, and how will you turn those potential clients from complete strangers into to leads, sales, advocates and promoters of your product? Learn how to find potential customers and take them on a journey to becoming loyal fans of your product or service at a free Oswegrow workshop.

“The Customer Value Journey: Optimization and Funnel Design” will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Oswego Public Library’s downtown Oswego campus.

By the end of this free workshop you will have outlined the road map for intentionally and predictably moving your customers along a journey, or sales funnel, from new lead to a loyal customer and vocal advocate for your business.

Presenter Francesca Hindmon is the president and founder of Monarch and Company, a digital marketing and cloud technology based in Chicago that specializes in business process transformation.

As the president of Monarch and Company, Hindmon has done it all, from sales, project management, technical support and everything in between. Founded in 2016, Monarch and Company helps you grow your business through improved business processes using cloud technology and team collaboration.

Hindmon studied economics and business administration at Howard University and worked as an assistant for the District of Columbia Small Business Development Center.

This workshop is free, but registration is preferred. Register and get more information at www.oswegrow.com/events.

Remember our veterans in November at museum

Discover the history of Oswego’s fighting men and women through an extensive display of rarely seen military artifacts selected from the museum’s permanent collection, including items used during the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

A Wall of Honor will feature photographs of over 200 Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force personnel from the Oswego area and a special exhibit honors those military personnel with direct Oswego connections who were killed in action from the Civil War through Vietnam.

Enjoy special daily events such as member appreciation, flag retirement and postcards for veterans during this exhibit. All ages are welcome at this free event which begins Nov. 1 and runs throughout the month of November from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego.

This event is hosted by the Oswegoland Heritage Association in partnership with the Oswegoland Park District.

Oswegoland Park District awarded $1.8 million grant

The Pritzker Administration recently announced $10.1 Million in Park and Recreational Facility Grants to help improve local recreational buildings, giving Oswegoland Park District a $1,835,997 boost.

The money will help the Park District construct, renovate and improve buildings or purchase land to be used for public access and recreation. The funding is made available through the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act (PARC) grant program.

“Our public lands allow people from all walks of life to experience the natural beauty our state has to offer — but more than that, these shared spaces often serve as a foundation for strong communities,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “From expanded green space to fresh recreational facilities, this grant money gives Illinoisans more reason to go out and explore with their neighbors. My administration is proud to help local governments build the public spaces our families deserve.”

The PARC grant program, which is administered by the IDNR, provides up to 90 percent of project costs to help build, renovate and improve recreational buildings used by the public or purchase land to be used for public access and recreational purposes, with local governments matching the value of the grants awarded.

With this funding, the Oswegoland Park District is expected to add an addition to the Boulder Point Recreation Center. It will also begin construction of a 5,600-square foot addition to the existing Boulder Point Recreation Center in Montgomery. Exterior items include new windows and side vestibule for energy savings, a new reflective roof on the new and existing facility with site work to place the new addition.

Interior improvements include a new lobby and community room, new parent viewing area, new gymnasium with additional storage, new office addition with a kitchenette and the remodeling of the restrooms to provide accessibility and meet ADA requirements. Further improvements include a new high efficiency HVAC unit with new/improved fire suppression systems.

Sixth annual District 308 food drive largest ever

This year’s sixth annual School District 308 Food Drive focused on a community effort. For the first time, the Oswego Police Department, Fire Department, Library, Park District and Village Hall all set out collection bins in an effort to help collect items from the community.

Also, stressed this year was the importance of the cash donation and the fact that for everyone dollar the Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) receives, they have the buying power of eight dollars. Therefore, every dollar donated was given credit for eight items in the district competition.

This year the district was able to more than double last year’s collection with an impressive amount of 286,994 items for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. Each year since its inception, this donation drive has grown and accounts for the largest single donation the food pantry receives annually.

This food drive is more than a competition between schools, it is an opportunity for students to learn about hunger and food insecurities, and how important it is to be helpful to others in a time of need.

Schools across the district used the food drive as a platform to teach valuable lessons, including how each of us individuals, when working together towards the same goal, can have monumental impact on something we believe in.

Aramark joins with the school district, providing leadership and assistance in making this such a successful event each year. Schools earning the top spot in each division, by collecting the most items per student in their building, were awarded plaques during halftime.

This year’s winners are Churchill Elementary School, which donated 48,983 items, Bednarcik Junior High School, which donated 12,763 items, and Oswego East High School which donated 26,321 items. The overall grand champion trophy winner is Churchill Elementary School, with the largest number of items collected by a single building over the past six years.

PLANO

Police explain Courtesy Crime Prevention Notices

The Plano Police Department has implemented a community policing practice called Crime Prevention Notices.

These are not meant to create fines, they are a proactive crime prevention method where police officers simply notify the public with a door hanger when things may seem out of the ordinary, as a courtesy.

For instance, if a police officer is on patrol in the middle of the night and see a dome light on in a vehicle, a door hanger may be placed on the front door to notify the homeowner that the vehicle was checked and everything seemed acceptable at that time.

If officers are driving around and notice an open residential door and nobody is home, the door can be secured and a door hanger would be placed to ensure the homeowner is notified that the police department checked the residence. This is a professional and proactive way to assist the public in preventing crime.

Police thanks partners for creating domestic violence team

The Plano Police Department and the City of Plano would like to thank the Kendall County States Attorney’s Office, the Kendall County Health Department, the Kendall County Board, Mutual Ground, and all of the other victim advocates for beginning the Kendall County Domestic Violence Response Team.

This initiative will serve a vital purpose in the criminal justice process, providing guidance and support for victims of domestic violence.

Many victims are trapped in a cycle of violence and without this holistic approach to finding a solution and a way to move forward, victims in these horrible circumstances will not make progress.

“As a law enforcement agency we do our very best to investigate these types of cases but in the end, this initiative will ensure victims receive the very best services that our entire county is capable of providing,” the police department stated.