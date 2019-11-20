Kendall County news briefs

REGIONAL

Underwood’s office announcing spring internships

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (D-14th) has announced spring internship opportunities in her West Chicago, Woodstock and Washington, D.C. offices.

The internships will provide an opportunity for students and recent graduates to participate in public service through supporting Underwood’s constituent engagement and services, administrative responsibilities, and research.

Interns’ responsibilities vary. They will be asked to answer telephones, assist with correspondence, coordinate and conduct tours, research legislation, assist with constituent casework, and attend hearings and briefings on various issues. Qualified candidates must be friendly, organized, flexible and possess the ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.

Spring internships are available from January through mid-May, with start and end dates tailored to accommodate an academic calendar year. A limited number of paid positions are available for internship applicants who are not sponsored by outside organizations.

Interested applicants should apply by completing the online application, and providing a cover letter and resume at underwood.house.gov. Preference will be given to applicants with ties to the Illinois’ 14th District.

KENDALL COUNTY

Kifowit to host a healthy eating seminar in Aurora

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, will host a Healthy Eating Seminar on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Public Library located at 555 S. Eola Road in Aurora.

Kifowit will be joined by Katherina Baunach, a Clinical Dietitian with Amita Health, to provide tips and strategies to eat healthy during the busy holiday season and to develop healthy eating habits thereafter. Kifowit will also be joined by the Fox Valley Park District to discuss ways to exercise correctly and provide information about their Fox Fitness Program.

“I understand the holidays become a busy time for many people and we can stray from eating healthy and exercising regularly,” said Kifowit. “But staying active, eating correctly and following a healthy eating regiment is very important to maintaining a strong body, energy, a solid immune system and focused mental capabilities.”

For more information about the event, or to RSVP, contact Kifowit’s full-time constituent service office at 630-585-1308 or email RSVP@ILDistrict84.com.

Eight-year prison sentence for shank in jail

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis announced that Deverick Alex, 28, of Chicago, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution after a contested sentencing hearing.

Judge Joseph Voiland accepted Alex’s plea of guilty to the charge back in June of this year.

Alex was charged back in March 2017, when Alex possessed a sharpened weapon, commonly referred to as a “shank” while inside the Kendall County Correctional Facility.

Alex, who was being housed while awaiting trial on very serious charges in Cook County, threatened to use the shank unless he was transferred back to Cook County Correctional facility. Deputies were able to convince Alex to surrender the weapon and Alex was handcuffed without incident or injury to anyone.

At the sentencing hearing, Alex’s extensive criminal record, including four other felony offenses while he was incarcerated, was presented to Judge Voiland by Weis. Additionally, records from three correctional institutions were presented where Alex has over 170 disciplinary violations, including assaults on correction staff members.

Alex was also sentenced to two years of mandatory supervised release (parole) after he completes his eight-year prison sentence. Alex, who is still awaiting trial on his 2013 charges in Cook County, is currently serving four other felony sentences, all of which are required to be served consecutively to each other:

Three charges of aggravated battery to a correctional officer out of Cook County, and criminal damage to governmental supported property out of Kendall County.

The eight-year prison sentence for this offense will also be served consecutively to his other sentences.

Health Dept. begins senior caregiver support group

Starting on Thursday, Nov. at 2 p.m., Senior Services Associates will be offering a caregiver

support group. This group will be meeting the first Thursday of every month. Keith Bielema from the Kendall County Health Department will be the leader of this group.

This will be an open support group for those giving care to a loved one regardless of diagnosis, providing services to those taking care of someone with physical or cognitive concerns. The group will offer support, encouragement, education and identify resources for caregivers with an emphasis on taking care of one’s self so they can care for those they love.

Any questions regarding this group should be directed to Senior Services Associates at 630-553-5777.

MONTGOMERY

Celebrate the season at village tree lighting

Montgomery’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at Village Hall, 200 N. River St. This is a free family event and is hosted jointly by the Village of Montgomery and the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce (GMACC).

The event will kick off with festive music performances from students from local schools, followed by the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in fire trucks with sirens blaring. After the lighting of the Christmas tree, children can visit Santa and take some great holiday pictures with him. Don’t forget to enjoy holiday snacks provided throughout the evening by the GMACC.

New this year will be an elf workshop where holiday games and craft stations will be available for kids to enjoy. Also new, the Merry Mixer by Ozinga will be displayed in front of Village Hall for the event. The Merry Mixer will be decked out with more than 32,000 programmed lights on its signature red and white cement mixer and features animated light sequences and toe-tapping renditions of favorite holiday tunes.

The Village Hall will host the Festival of Trees that will turn all three levels of the Village Hall into a decorated holiday delight. Area businesses participate by decorating Christmas trees for everyone to enjoy, and visitors of all ages are invited to vote for their favorite tree. The Festival of Trees will continue until Dec. 23 during normal business hours.

OSWEGO

Oswego East Students Offered Free Heart Screens

On Oct. 27, Young Hearts for Life (YH4L), District 308, Edward-Elmhurst Health, and many volunteers provided 1,442 students with free EKGs at Oswego East High School.

Students were found with conditions which could lead to sudden cardiac death. The YH4L Cardiac Screening Program identifies high school and college students at risk for sudden cardiac death.

YH4L works with area high schools and colleges offering ECG testing to all students free-of-charge. To date, more than 150,000 students have been screened and hundreds of young adults have been identified with previously unsuspected, life threatening, cardiac conditions.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and in Illinois.

Dr. Joseph Marek, a clinical cardiologist, seeks to detect young adults at risk for sudden cardiac death, and increase community awareness of this devastating problem. For more information, visit www.YH4L.org.

OHS senior scores a perfect 36 on ACT Exam

Oswego High School senior Erik Dralle earned a perfect 36 composite score on the ACT exam. The ACT is a national college entrance exam that consists of questions in the subjects of English, mathematics, reading, and science.

Princeton review cites the current national average ACT score as 21. Dralle is part of an elite group, as less than two-tenths of 1 percent of ACT test takers earn a perfect score.

This was only time Dralle took the official ACT exam. He says he prepared by studying the ACT guide and completed five practice tests. The timing preparation that the practice tests gave him was important for when he took the real exam.

Dralle plans to graduate in the spring, and is considering a career in civil engineering. While he has not yet committed to a college, his top choices at this time are University of Illinois and Iowa State University. Outside the classroom, Dralle is also an excellent musician, among other involvement, he is part of the award-winning OHS marching band, was selected for the Illinois Music Education Association’s All-District Band, and plays lead-guitar with a local alternative/punk rock band, Karma, which was part of Oswego’s summer PrairieFest entertainment line-up.

Free depression screening offered by appointment

Depression is such a tricky disease due to many challenges including, social stigma, the (mis)belief that one can just pull themselves out of it, or just not recognizing symptoms as depression. Compounding all of that is depression at work, eroding an individual’s sense of value, which then makes it hard to seek help.

Depression is not a normal part of aging and depression is treatable. The Oswego Senior Center will also offer a free depression screen with referral services to help get you started. Call

630-554-5602 to schedule an appointment with Kathy Perez, MSW, LSW.

PLANO

Drug Take Back a success at police department

On Oct. 26, the Plano Police Department, teamed up with Walmart to host a drug take back day. Officers thanked all of the citizens that came out to see them and turn over their prescription drugs so that they can be properly disposed.

Special thanks were also given to the Kendall County Health Department, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kendall County triad for supporting the event.