Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Thanksgiving Day fire damages horse farm

Firefighters and authorities were called to a Thanksgiving Day fire at a horse riding facility near Oswego, but authorities say no horses, residents, or firefighters were injured.

Oswego Fire officials say $300,000 in damage is estimated and a machine shed and all of its contents are a total loss.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oswego Fire and several other area departments responded reports of the fire at Camelot Farm, 0-99 block of Chippewa Drive in Na-Au-Say Township., on Nov. 28 around 1:12 p.m. .

Oswego Fire officials were initially called to an outside fire but the call was upgraded when a shed was found to be on fire. Additional mutual aid units were requested.

The fire was brought under control in about two hours but firefighters remained on scene for about five hours, due to a large volume of overhaul operations.

Oswego Fire was assisted by Plainfield, Minooka, Troy, Lisbon-Seward, Little Rock-Fox, Bristol-Kendall, and Sugar Grove Fire Departments. The sheriff’s office also assisted.

Camelot Farms

Attention Santa’s helpers: Craft supplies needed

Fox Valley Community Services (FVCS) Adult Day Service (ADS) has submitted their Holiday Wish List. These items greatly enhance the ADS activities held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fox Valley Community Center.

Adult Day Service/Respite Care is a service providing families and caregivers with peace of mind and the ability to continue working and caring for family, knowing their loved ones are receiving quality care by a trained staff.

ADS provides social, physical and mentally stimulating activities in a home like environment. Meals and transportation are provided by their partner, Voluntary Action Center (VAC).

The wish list – birdseed, small paper plates, bird suet, powder creamer, woodpecker seed blocks, decaf coffee, paper napkins, laundry detergent, baby wipes, gallon size, zip lock bags, 25 to 60 piece puzzles (large pieces), glue sticks, Lysol disinfectant, costume jewelry, dry erase markers, plastic forks, Bingo prizes (small), liquid dish soap, large styrofoam cups, bottles of juice (apple, cranberry), black tea bags and kitchen foil wrap.

For safety reasons, only donate new packaged items and drop them off at

Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich to the Adult Day

Service Department.

Through Active Adult Activities at the Senior Center, Adult Day Service and Home Services FVCS assists hundreds of seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle Counties.

For more information on services please call, 815-786-9404 or stop by the Fox Valley Community Center to enjoy our Holiday splendor.

MONTGOMERY

Property tax rebate applications due

Village officials are preparing to issue property tax rebate checks in April. A property tax rebate in the amount of $45 will be mailed to the owner of each residential property who submits an application postmarked by Monday, Dec. 16.

This rebate is only available to homeowners who pay property taxes to the Village of Montgomery.

The rebate does not apply to residents in Boulder Hill and other unincorporated areas. Read the application to make sure you qualify. Information can be found on the property tax refund application at MontgomeryIL.org

Village Hall hosts Christmas music, entertainment

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, guitarist Randy Walker will present a free holiday music show called “All Christmas, All of the Time” at the Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River St.

Walker has been a favorite entertainer at past events in Montgomery and will perform popular Christmas songs from the past decades. The event is free and open to the public.

Randy Walker is one of Chicagoland’s most versatile guitarists and vocalists and has been performing for audiences for over 40 years.

He has been playing guitar and singing since age 11 and grew up in a musical household. Both his parents sang in Barbershop choruses and he quickly developed an astute ear for music and harmonies.

He particularly enjoys sharing his talents with senior groups and is a popular performer throughout the suburbs.

For additional information or to sign up for this event, call the Montgomery Village Hall at 630- 896-8080, ext. 9023