Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Stores set up special shopping hours for seniors

The following stores are holding special shopping hours for senior citizens and other vulnerable populations. See more at www.aurora-il.org/health.

• Dollar General said the first hour of operations each day will be dedicated solely to the shopping needs of senior customers. Dollar General stores are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

• Jewel-Osco is allowing the vulnerable population, including senior citizens and pregnant individuals, to have priority shopping on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7-9 a.m.

• Mariano’s has set aside two hours daily from 6-8 a.m. — for seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

• Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays an hour before stores open from 7-8 a.m.. Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. and will open each morning at 8 a.m.

• Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns. All stores will close by 9 p.m. daily but have varying opening hours that range from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Check the nearest sores.

• Walgreen’s locations, including 24-hour stores, will now be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. during weekdays until further notice. These store hours will also apply to weekends, while pharmacy hours on weekends will largely remain the same.

• Walmart will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers aged 60 and older. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time. Stores have adjusted operating hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

This list is updated frequently with information provided by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

Sheriff’s Office warns of COVID-19 scammers

The Sheriff’s Office will do its best to keep citizens as informed as possible on old, new, and potential scams.

The following information was received through the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on a potential scam that might occur should the federal government distribute money to its citizens to assist with the effects COVID-19. This has not happened yet but here are some tips from the FTC:

1. The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing.

2. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.

3. These reports of checks aren’t yet a reality. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.

Keep up to date with the latest Coronavirus-related scams at www.ftc.gov/coronavirus

Evictions postposed amid COVID-19 epidemic

Due to the restrictions put in place by the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court regarding COVID-19, evictions scheduled between March 18- April 20 will not be conducted until further notice. To further keep deputies and community healthy, Sheriff Sales scheduled for Monday, March 23 and Monday, April 13th are also not being conducted until further notice.

The Sheriff’s Office has contacted all attorney’s regarding this matter. Rescheduling of evictions and sheriff sales will be done at a later time.

If you have any questions, please call the department’s Civil Process Department at 630-553-7500, ext. 1152.

Agencies put together map of open restaurants

Several government agencies recently came together to create an interactive map that highlights nearby restaurants that are currently open for meal delivery or pick-up.

The Kendall County GIS Department and Kendall County Health Department created the website which you can visit at https://maps.co.kendall.il.us/kendall-restaurants/

MONTGOMERY

Police issue new crime reporting protocol

The Montgomery Police Department is implementing additional health and safety precautions to help protect our residents and employees from the community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following police protocol went into effect March 16 and will remain in effect until further notice.

High Priority/Emergency Calls

• Montgomery Police will only be responding to high priority/emergency calls including, but not limited to:

• Any violent crimes or crimes against persons

• Motor vehicle crashes involving injuries or lane blockage

• A battery or domestic related incident either in progress or where the suspect or offender is still on scene

• Burglaries where evidentiary items need to be collected or the crime scene needs to be processed

• Or where the shift supervisor or Officer in Charge deems it necessary for a police officer to respond

Low Priority Calls for Service

• Low priority calls involving non-emergencies, delayed calls for service, informational property crimes, or ordinance violations will only be handled via a phone-in-report process.

A police officer will call back and generate a police report over the telephone after you call into our dispatch center for the non-emergency at 630-553-0554.

Do not enter the police department.

If your request for service falls within the low priority calls for service category.

• If you have a fever or had a fever within the last 24 hours.

• If you have traveled outside of the United States within the last 14 days.

• Or if you are experiencing flu like symptoms, a cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath

If you need to pay an ordinance violation or parking tickets, you can pay by phone at 331-212-9061, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OSWEGO

Village president declares state of emergency

The Oswego Village Board authorized a local state of emergency in Oswego.

This does not mean that the spread of COVID-19 is any better or worse in one town or another or that it has gotten suddenly any more worse than it was a couple hours ago.

A local state of emergency is largely a procedural process that allows communities to apply for reimbursement for certain expenses related to the disaster from the federal government if money becomes available in the future.

Also, it gives authority for the village to make certain temporary changes to our ordinances such as waiving fees for late water bill payments or allowing late-night truck deliveries to grocery stores.

Buy a reasonable amount of groceries, order takeout or delivery from a local restaurant, check up on your neighbors, and follow CDC recommendations to stay home a while.

More details about Oswego’s COVID-19 response can be found on the village website, oswegoil.org/covid-19.aspx

YORKVILLE

City keeps service open during coronavirus

The City of Yorkville remains open for business and some business can be conducted in-person at City Hall and the police station at 800 Game Farm Road.

We are fully staffed at the front desk for phone inquiries at 630-553-4350 (City Hall), 630-553-4370 (public works), 630-553-4357 (parks and recreation), 630-553-8545 (Building and Zoning) and 630-553-4340 (police) during normal business hours.

All of the city’s services are listed on the city website at www.yorkville.il.us and all of the city employees can be reached via email, staff directory located here: https://www.yorkville.il.us/directory.aspx

Here’s a list of some of the city services available without having to visit us in-person:

1. Water and sewer bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot or online at: https://yorkvilleil.mygovhub.com/#/.

2. Submit all permit applications, surveys, and plans via e-mail: bzpermits@yorkville.il.us You will be contacted when your permit is approved via phone or e-mail. Payment can be made over the phone with a credit card by calling 630-553-8545. Upon payment, permits will be e-mailed to you.

3. Inspections can be scheduled over the phone 630-553-8545 or via e-mail (bzpermits@yorkville.il.us). All Inspections will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis. All internal inspections for occupied residential homes shall be halted during this time. These inspections will be deferred to a later date.

4. The Police Department will remain staffed and ready to protect the community. Residents should not hesitate to call 911 if there is an emergency.

5. Parks and Recreation have suspended all programs until further notice. For preschoolers, we have updated virtual activities posted daily on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/YorkvilleParksandRec/

6. The parks are open to the public. Following the recommendations from the CDC, all patrons visiting the parks and playgrounds should keep group gatherings to under 10 people in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

When using a park or playground, wash your hands regularly and stay at home if you are ill, as it not common practice to sanitize any park amenity (playground, benches, tables and etc.).

7. The mayor has ordered all solicitation to cease until further notice.

8. Continue to report all concerns via our request tracker on the website here: https://www.yorkville.il.us/requesttracker.aspx