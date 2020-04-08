Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Oswegoland parks open, facilities closed

In accordance with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home Executive Order through April 30, all Park District programs will be canceled and facilities will remain closed through April 30 or until the governor lifts the order.

Staff is determining what cancellations or adjustments must be made and will process refunds automatically.

At this time parks and trails remain open only for walking, hiking, running, and biking as long as park users comply with social distancing requirements.

Playgrounds, sports courts, skate parks and Fox Bend Golf Course are closed.

If utilizing our parks and trails, it is imperative that you follow CDC recommendations for social distancing due to COVID-19. For information on these recommendations, visit CDC.gov.

Essential services such as mowing and trash collection will continue during the closure on an as-needed basis. We ask that you help our staff by minimizing the trash left in our parks.

If you have any questions regarding this information, please feel free to contact us at info@oswegolandpd.org or call and leave a message at 630-554-1010. There will not be staff on hand to answer phones during the Stay-at-Home, but we will do our best to respond as soon as possible.

Help is available for those stuck in violent home

Requiring individuals to stay home is incredibly important to slowing the spread of COVID-19, however, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office recognizes that this mandate will have a disproportionate and sometimes devastating impact on victims of domestic violence.

Especially as stress, anxiety, and tension increases in the home.

Mutual Ground has had to temporary limit its services, but it is still providing emergency shelter and crisis hotline services. The Mutual Ground hotline numbers are as follows: Domestic Violence Hotline 630-897-0080, Sexual Violence Hotline 630-897-8383.

Also, you can still obtain a protective order in Kendall County through the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. Walk-ins are welcome, but residents in need are encouraged to call ahead so agencies can be better prepared to assist. The number is 630-553-4157.

If it is an emergency, call 911.

MONTGOMERY

Village provides financial water assistance

The Federal Government, State of Illinois, and village of Montgomery have all declared a state of emergency in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Montgomery Village President, Matthew Brolley, along with the Village Board, issued an Executive Order on March 31 detailing a new Water Assistance Program.

“It is necessary to support and provide assistance to our residents during this difficult and unprecedented time,” said Brolley.

The new Water Assistance Program will allow residential water customers (including residents of Boulder Hill) financial relief on utility bills mailed in April.

The village will pay up to $100 of the total bill for customers requesting assistance. In order to receive assistance, residents must contact the Village directly via email, Covid19Assistance@montgomeryil.org or phone, 331-212-9020. The village staff is asking residents to be sure to leave name, address, and phone number when requesting program participation.

Residential customers with a balance that exceeds the $100 relief assistance, should note the village additionally offers several payment options. Payments should be mailed directly to the address listed on the utility bill, placed in the drop box at Village Hall, 200 N. River St., Montgomery, paid online at MontgomeryIL.org, or paid by phone by calling 877- 885-7968. Additionally, the village is waiving any associated fees related to these payment options as well as waiving any late fees.

The village also offers convenient automatically deducted payments from your bank account for ease with future billing. Information direct debit, as well as the Water Assistance program, can be found on the Village’s website at MontgomeryIL.org/134/Utility-Billing.

For all information related to village of Montgomery, visit MontgomeryIL.org.

OSWEGO

New Raising Cane’s restaurant proposed for Route 34

A new Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant, is slated to open along Route 34 in Oswego.

The restaurant is known for causing a stir at its grand openings where long lines of hopeful “Caniacs” wait for a chance to win a year of free chicken. The Oswego location is proposed for 2450 Route 34 in the Prairie Market shopping center and the proposal will go before the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The plan involves demolishing the current building on the site, previously a Sleepy’s Mattress store and a Citibank before that, and build a new 3,352 square foot restaurant with outdoor dining space and a drive-through. About 40 employees will staff the new restaurant.

The chain is known for its peculiarly stripped-down menu that focuses on just breaded and fried chicken fingers, done exceptionally well and served with Cane’s sauce, a tangy, slight spicy creamy dressing, plus fries, Texas toast, and coleslaw.

The Planning & Zoning Commission will consider the proposal at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. In compliance with the state’s current Stay at Home order, commissioners will be meeting remotely.

Members of the public can watch from home at www.oswegoil.org/government/village-board/agendas.aspx, submit public comment to publiccomment@oswegoil.org, and participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by going to StreamUS.oswegoil.org or calling 312- 626-6799 just prior to the meeting and entering passcode 508 193 215.

For more information on meeting participation during the Stay at Home order, visit www.oswegoil.org.

CUSD 308 provides gloves, masks to Rush Copley

Healthcare providers are putting themselves on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The local health care facilities are facing challenges obtaining Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Since schools are currently closed, an inventory of available PPE in each Oswego Community Unit School District 308 building was taken. While reserving a safe amount of PPE for student care when school resumes, all supplies that could be spared were recently delivered to Rush Copley. Christina Adams, RN, Rush Convenient Care clinical manager, met with the district’s Health Services Director Debbie Miller, RN, to receive the supplies. Adams expressed gratitude for these important supplies for their providers.

The donation included over 45 boxes of Nitrile exam gloves in various sizes, a package of N95 masks, five boxes of dust masks, 18 boxes of antibacterial wipes and 18 bottles of hand sanitizer. In addition to the Rush Copley supplies, the district was able to assist first responders with the loan of two non-contact thermometers to the Oswego Police Department and two to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department.

The school district frequently relies on community partners to keep students and staff safe and well. “During this time of crisis, the district is grateful that we can contribute to area partners who are serving our community,” said Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin.

Yorkville

City announces three ways to pay utility bills

There are three ways to pay your utility bill:

1. Paying online is secure, fast, free and easy through the MyGovHub portal located on our website: yorkvilleil.mygovhub.com

2. Pay via check, money order or cash* in an envelope to the drop box by the flag pole in front of City Hall (800 Game Farm Road).

3. Unable to pay online? We are accepting utility bill payments over the phone during normal business hours. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at 630-553-4350.

No change will be provided for cash payments, the balance will be applied as a credit to the account.

For more information on the Utility Billing process, visit https://www.yorkville.il.us/Faq.aspx?QID=111

Parks and Recreation suspending programs

All programs through the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department will continue to be suspended through April 30 due to the COVID-19 statewide shutdown.

The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department fully plans to move forward with programs, events and sports leagues once it is deemed safe for our participants.

These programs will have adjusted dates and schedules as this situation progresses; however, staff is currently planning creative and realistic alternatives to ensure we continue to provide quality programs to residents once operations can return to normal activity.