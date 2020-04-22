Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Health Department talks pets and COVID-19

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people.

To date, the CDC has not received any reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States. Pets have other types of coronavirus that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses are not known to infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 virus.

If you should become sick with COVID-19, restrict contact with pets and other animals. Although there have not been reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals.

When possible, have a well member of the household care for animals.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Kifowit to hold virtual coffee events

Continuing to be accessible to residents during the COVID–19 Crisis, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, recently announced that she will be moving her “Coffee with Kifowit” community events to Facebook Live to stay in touch and up-to-date with constituents of the 84th district.

“It is as important as ever that we continue to take appropriate steps toward social distancing and isolation to help flatten the curve, protect our loved ones from contracting this novel virus and give our brave health care professionals a fighting chance against COVID–19,” said Kifowit. “By taking these constituent meetings and coffee events to Facebook Live we can still stay in touch virtually, provide helpful information for residents, answer any questions they might have and continue to social distance.”

Until recently, Kifowit held weekly constituent meetings at local coffee shops to discuss issues dealing with the state, give up-to-date information to constituents and answer any of residents’ questions. She will continue her virtual “Coffee with Kifowit” events on her new state Facebook page “Illinois House District 84” or you can find the page @ILDistrict84 on Facebook. The virtual events will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 10:30 a.m. every Monday.

For more information, contact Kifowit by email at stephanie.kifowit@att.net, visit her website at ILDistict84.com or connect through her new Facebook page at “Illinois House District 84.”

MONTGOMERY

Green electric aggregation program resumes

The village is resuming the Green Electric Aggregation program with Chicago-based Eligo Energy IL, LLC.

Customers will be charged exactly the ComEd rate and will get the added benefit of 100 percent Green Energy via Midwest-generated Renewable Energy Certificates (“RECs”) at zero added cost to ratepayers and the village.

The program term is for 36 months ending June 2023.

Notices were mailed from the village to all residents and small business owners on April 13. Ratepayers receiving a Green Aggregation Opt Out Notice will automatically be enrolled with Eligo and will pay exactly the ComEd rate, including the monthly variable PEA, unless they opt out.

Ratepayers receiving an Informative-Only Notice will remain at ComEd, and will pay exactly the ComEd rate, including the monthly variable PEA. Their account will not be switched to Eligo.

Ratepayers receiving an Opt In Notice will remain with the supplier they have previously chosen, unless they choose to leave that supplier and take action to enroll with Eligo Energy.

Residents receiving one of the first two notices will be considered a member of the Montgomery Renewable Aggregation program, and their energy usage will be offset by 100 percent renewable /green energy from renewable generation sources.

During the initial three-week opt out period customers do not need to anything if you received an opt out notice; you will automatically be enrolled unless you opt out.

If you are located within Montgomery and have switched to another supplier but would like to join, call all Eligo at 708-852-3047 or email MontgomeryOptOut@eligoenergy.com and provide your ComEd account number. No supplier may charge a termination fee to switch.

For specific questions about your own electric account, call the Eligo Energy at 708-400-7476.

OSWEGO

School District 308 joins #LightsForTheFight

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 is joining many other area schools to show support to those on the frontlines during the quarantine.

As residents remain sheltered in place, many people continue to work, risking their lives on behalf of others. In a show of unified support for our medical personnel, first responders and essential workers, District 308 high schools will join in Lights for the Fight.

Lights at the high school stadiums will be illuminated from 8-8:20 p.m. on Friday nights to honor those brave heroes among us and be a part of the #LightsForTheFight movement.

Police department offers wellness checks

The village of Oswego is offering a daily check-in program to seniors who live alone for the duration of the Stay at Home order.

If you live alone or know someone at risk who lives alone, enroll in “I Live Alone” program.

Sign up for “I Live Alone” program and you will receive a daily friendly check-in phone call. If the caller does not receive an answer and have not been otherwise notified that you are away, after two attempts an officer will be dispatched to the home.

Contact the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300 to sign up for this free service.