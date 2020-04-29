Kendall County news briefs

KENDALL COUNTY

Pritzker announces local COVID-19 drive-thru testing

More widespread testing is a key goal for combatting #COVID19.

The governor’s office announced April 23 two additional state drive-thru testing sites: Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora and University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford.

Between these two new sites and our three existing sites in Markham, Bloomington, and Harwood Heights, the state of Illinois is operating five drive-thrus that can run up to 2,900 tests per day.

Anyone who has COVID-like symptoms can get a free test at these locations, even without a doctor’s order.

The new site is open seven days per week at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall, 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd., and will serve up to 600 people per day.

Operations at the site are managed by the Illinois National Guard with traffic management and security assistance from the Aurora Police Department.

Tests can be taken by all individuals with symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever), including but not limited to, senior citizens and people with underlying conditions; all Healthcare workers and first responders regardless of symptoms.

All tests are self-administered swabs. Each person getting tested will be handed the swabs and directions through their car window. They will then have to swab their own nose and place it back in the bottle. Testing is free. The Illinois National Guard explains how testing works in this video .

This is a drive-thru only testing facility and anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window in a vehicle. There will no walk-ups.

Persons getting tested will be asked to show ID or healthcare/first responder ID/badge, if applicable.

Tests are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Site will close by 4 p.m. or when testing capacity is reached for the day, whichever comes first.

Due to the demand service, wait times can be significant.

OSWEGO

New rules for garbage and recycling pickup

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the village of Oswego is asking residents to help do their part to keep waste haulers safe and healthy. As a reminder, the following changes have been made to garbage and recycling services.

Groot will only dump garbage cans containing bagged trash. If a driver sees loose trash in the garbage can, the garbage will not be dumped.

Bagged garbage, not in a garbage can, will be collected. Bags must weigh less than 50 lbs.

Bulk items such as furniture, carpeting, televisions and appliances are not being collected until further notice.

Recycling cans will be dumped with loose items since plastic bags are not recyclable items.

Recycling items outside of the recycling can will not be collected.

Any household with positive COVID-19 test results or symptoms of COVID-19, should bag all recyclables and place them in the trash until symptoms subside.

Free spring yard waste rescheduled

Free yard waste collection will be held the week of May 4-8. During the week of May 4-8, residents may put bagged yard waste at the curb without a sticker, and it will be collected.

All other weeks, yard waste bags are still being collected, but they require stickers.

Bags must be Kraft paper yard waste bags, must weigh less than 50 lbs., and they may not contain dirt or wood chips.

The annual free spring clean-up for bulk items, which requires several workers in close contact with discarded household items and each other, has not been rescheduled.

Visit oswegoil.org and click on E-mail Alerts.

Board approves new principal at junior high

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education on April 6 approved Laura Bingham as the principal of Murphy Junior High School.

She has been serving as the school’s interim principal, and prior to that she was the assistant principal of the school.

Bingham began her career in education in 2001 as a sixth-grade math, science, and language arts teacher in the Valley View School District. In 2004, she continued in her career in Valley View School District as a successful math and language arts teacher and then from 2006 to 2013 was hired as their Dean of Students at the middle school level.

YORKVILLE

Parks and Rec Dept. offering virtual programming

Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department invites you to take part in social distance friendly activities from the comfort and safety of your home or neighborhood. For more information please see the specific event descriptions below. Please contact the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department at recreation@yorkville.il.us with any questions.

Mario Kart Monday let kids compete against each other in head-to-head tournaments online. The competition is specifically for Mario Kart 8 for the Nintendo Switch and all participants must have an online membership to participate. First place winners will receive a $20 Nintendo Switch gift card that can be used at the Nintendo Switch shop for additional game purchases! Registration is open now through May 23.

Online sports drill instruction, as well as a Star Wars themed virtual space race will also be made available for participation by the Parks and Rec Department.

For more information and to register visit https://www.yorkville.il.us/755/Virtual-Programming.