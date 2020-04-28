Kifowit, Underwood to host virtual town hall for veterans

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, will host a Virtual Veterans Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, April 30 from 4-5 p.m. virtually through her Facebook page @ILDistrict84.

Kifowit, who chairs the Illinois House Veterans Affairs Committee and is a U.S. Marines Veteran herself, will be joined by Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, a member of the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee, and Kane County Veteran Assistant Commission Supervisor Jake Zimmerman to answer any questions from Veteran attendees, provide information about avenues to assistance for Veterans during the COVID–19 crisis and listen to the needs and concerns from the Veteran community. Kifowit will also provide updates on services and state

“During these difficult times, it is important to do all I can to provide information to my fellow veterans about what programs they can access during this crisis,” said Kifowit. “With the current situation, all Veterans meetings in the community have been cancelled and I am unable to meet with them face-to-face, but veterans need to know that others and I are here to help them with whatever they need.”