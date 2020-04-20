Learn tips for keeping your brain fit during the isolation, stay-at-home order

Staying fit doesn’t only mean exercising and eating healthy foods. With age, it’s important to do activities which keep our brains fit and healthy, as well as our bodies.

Beginning May 7, University of Illinois Extension will offer strategies to improve and maintain brain function during free one-hour online webinars.

Register online at least two days in advance to reserve a spot. Space is limited so, early registration is suggested. Both CPDU and CEU credits options are available for a fee and should be noted at the time of registration. Look for an email confirmation after registering which provides connection details.

The series, Discover Brain Health, will be held at 2 p.m. each Thursday, beginning May 7. “The interactive series is designed to understand the brain as we mature,” said Karla Belzer, U of I Extension family life educator. “Extension family life educators will offer tips and strategies to maintain and improve brain health and function, including activities to challenge the brain.”

Weekly topics include:

May 7: Hold That Thought : Review the memory process and what researchers say contribute to brain health, as well as strategies for helping with everyday forgetfulness.

: Review the memory process and what researchers say contribute to brain health, as well as strategies for helping with everyday forgetfulness. May 14: Fit Wits : Learn how the brain works and lifestyle factors that may increase the chance of cognitive decline.

: Learn how the brain works and lifestyle factors that may increase the chance of cognitive decline. May 21: Head Strong : Learn practical ways to keep your brain healthy and engaged.

: Learn practical ways to keep your brain healthy and engaged. May 28: Two Heads are Better than One : Maintaining social connections can contribute to brain health. Understand the aging brain and what you can do to keep your brain engaged.

: Maintaining social connections can contribute to brain health. Understand the aging brain and what you can do to keep your brain engaged. June 4: Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease : Learn how Alzheimer’s diseaseimpacts brain health as it progresses.

: Learn how Alzheimer’s diseaseimpacts brain health as it progresses. June 11: Communication Challenges and Strategies for People with Dementia: Discuss common communication problems caused by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia, as well as strategies for better interactions and visits.

For more information on University of Illinois Extension in DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, visit go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk.

