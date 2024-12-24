Man charged in accident killing state trooper

Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation arrested a 69-year-old Wilmington man in connection with a fatal crash involving a state trooper.

John Fleet was charged with Scott’s Law, a Class 4 felony, after a fatal crash Monday night involving Trooper Clay Carns.

At 9:42 p.m. Monday, Trooper Carns observed debris in a lane on southbound Interstate 55 just north of Blodgett Road near Channahon, and he initiated his emergency lights, pulling over to the right shoulder. Carns exited his vehicle and was standing in the lane grabbing the debris when a Chevrolet Silverado struck him.

State Police said the driver of the Silverado was identified as Fleet.

Carns was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, where at approximately 10:45 p.m., he succumbed to his injuries. ​Fleet was not injured and remained on the scene.

Trooper Carns was 35 years old and served 11 years as a officer with the State Police. He was assigned to Troop 3.

He is survived by his wife, Meghan; children, Gray and Ally; parents, Patti and Danny; and siblings, Erica Raciack and Chad and Elyssa.

Earlier today, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a Scott’s Law charge against Fleet. State Police also issued Fleet multiple Illinois Vehicle Code citations. The charges are not detainable offenses and Fleet was released.