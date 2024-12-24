Man charged in accident killing state trooper

Man charged in accident killing state trooperDecember 24, 2024
Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation arrested a 69-year-old Wilmington man in connection with a fatal crash involving a state trooper.
John Fleet was charged with Scott’s Law, a Class 4 felony, after a fatal crash Monday night involving Trooper Clay Carns.
At 9:42 p.m. Monday, Trooper Carns observed debris in a lane on southbound Interstate 55 just north of Blodgett Road near Channahon, and he initiated his emergency lights, pulling over to the right shoulder. Carns exited his vehicle and was standing in the lane grabbing the debris when a Chevrolet Silverado struck him.
State Police said the driver of the Silverado was identified as Fleet.
Carns was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, where at approximately 10:45 p.m., he succumbed to his injuries. Fleet was not injured and remained on the scene.
Earlier today, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a Scott’s Law charge against Fleet.
State Police also issued Fleet multiple Illinois Vehicle Code citations. The charges are not detainable offenses and Fleet was released.
Already in 2024, Illinois State Police have suffered 26 Move Over Law-related crashes with 12 troopers injured and one death. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured and suffered 25 crashes in 2022 leaving 13 troopers injured.
The Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law” in Illinois, is named after Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
“Scott’s Law” requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.