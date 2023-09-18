Montgomery gets urban forestry grant

Montgomery has been awarded a $5,000 grant to assist in developing an urban forestry management plan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service provided the grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Urban Forestry and Partner Grant Program. The grant is administered by The Morton Arboretum and the Chicago Region Tree Initiative.

“The village’s Forestry Division within the Public Works Department is dedicated to the importance and maintenance of our community’s natural infrastructure,” said Ed Pfaff, forestry supervisor for Montgomery. “Trees are critical. They provide us clean air, help reduce flooding, and provide important habitats for birds and other wildlife.”

The grant will allow Montgomery to create and develop a formal Urban Forestry Management Plan, outlining the village policies and goals related to maintaining and preserving its publicly owned trees. Additionally, the plan will outline the several special service areas managed by the village, the oversite and the degree of oversite of privately owned trees, and define the standard operating procedures for day-to-day maintenance and plan storm disaster emergency response actions.

“The village would like to thank the supporting organizations for this opportunity and support from the USDA, IDNR, The Morton Arboretum and CRTI,” village officials said in a news release about the forestry grant. “This funding allows us to create, finalize and execute a detailed management plan sooner.”

For information on the village’s forestry program and initiatives at Village Hall, go to montgomeryil.org or contact Pfaff at epfaff@montgomeryil.org.