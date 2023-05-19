One person killed in Orchard Road accident

A Montgomery resident died on Tuesday, May 16, when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle.

At approximately 1:54 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department received a call regarding a motorcycle vs. vehicle collision at the intersection of Orchard Road and Countryside Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene and determining the accident’s severity, the Montgomery Police Department and assisting agencies closed Orchard Road in both directions between Rt. 30 and Aucutt Road for several hours, causing significant traffic disruption.

The vehicle, traveling westbound on Countryside Avenue, attempted to turn southbound onto Orchard Road when the motorcycle (traveling northbound) struck the driver’s side while in the intersection. The motorcyclist, identified as Stanislav Chubchev, 33, a resident of Montgomery, was transported to Rush Copley Hospital.

Shortly after arrival, he died from his injuries. The driver involved in the accident is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The incident caused significant traffic congestion in the area, leading to the temporary closure of Orchard Road. Authorities were on the scene for several hours investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and worked diligently to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow. Orchard Road reopened in both directions at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation. The Montgomery Investigations Department would like to urge any individuals with eyewitness accounts of the accident to come forward and help authorities. Those with information may contact Det. Sergeant Mayyou at mayyou@ci.montgomery.il.us or by phone at 331-212-9091.