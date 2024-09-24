Oswego puts out call for artists

The Oswego Cultural Arts Commission invites local artists and artist collectives to submit proposals for artwork to be displayed at Oswego Village Hall in 2025.

Exhibition space offers an opportunity for artists to showcase their work in a public space with the goal of bringing a diverse range of artistic expression to the Oswego community.

Up to four exhibits will be selected, with each show displayed for an agreed-upon period. The available space at Village Hall includes two sections of the lobby, as well as an additional display case for both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works of art.

Exhibit space details:

• Lobby section 1: 17.5 feet wide by 8.6 feet high

• Lobby section 2: 6.5 feet wide by 9.8 feet high

• Display cases: Limited to three-dimensional art, with a maximum size of 4 inches by 4 inches

• Fireplace & staircase landing: Suitable for one large, framed piece of art in each area

The Oswego Cultural Arts Commission is seeking work that reflects the diversity of artistic styles and mediums. Artists of all ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be chosen with consideration to the public setting; and artists are welcome to display works for sale, with contact and pricing details provided as part of the exhibit.

Artists interested in participating must submit a completed Art at Village Hall application, which includes the ability to upload proposals and images of the artwork to be considered. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1.

While artists are not compensated for exhibiting their work, all selected artists will be recognized at an Oswego Village Board meeting, offering further public acknowledgment of their contributions.

For information and to apply, visit oswegoil.org/arts.

Oswego Village Hall is located at 100 Parkers Mill.