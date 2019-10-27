Registration open for annual Yorkville Bridge Bust Contest

Put your creativity, design ideas and engineering skills to the test for the 2020 Bridge Busting Contest with 4-H. Registration is open for the eighth annual competition on Jan. 11, 2020.

“The annual competition provides an excellent learning and team-building opportunity for youth, teens, classes, clubs, families, and other groups,” said Jo Ann Britton, 4-H Youth development program coordinator. “Registered teams will design and construct bridges according to competition rules with provided supplies. In January, entries will be judged on aesthetics and tested for structural strength.”

Competition participants may enter in one of three categories: youth teams (ages 10 and older), family teams including adults and youth, and school teams for grades 5 to 12. Teams must have a minimum of two members. Registered teams will pick up all project supplies and the official contest packet, which includes general event information, rules and regulations, in early December, Britton said.

The contest also offers a demonstration entry choice, which is intended to give younger participants the opportunity to practice engineering and design skills without competition. These groups will have the option to conference with judges and/or break their bridge as a demonstration only. Teams may include one to two adults and any number of youth between ages 5 and 9 only. Space is very limited for this option, which is in its third year.

“The Bridge Bust program is just one example of the experiential learning process that 4-H promotes through its community clubs, special interest clubs and enrichment activities,” Britton said. “With community partners, we are able to make this annual challenge available and highlight the importance of science, technology, engineering and math in a fun and educational way.”

This fun, educational challenge is facilitated by the University of Illinois Extension and 4-H Youth Development of DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, and it is supported by Rural King of Plano and Cross Lutheran School in Yorkville.

To learn more or register your team, visit go.illinois.edu/bridgebust4Hdkk. Space is limited. Registration closes mid-November, or when the program meets capacity. The cost is $40 per team. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please notify at registration or contact the Extension Office at 630-553-5823. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.