Rep. Underwood to host Medicare open enrollment workshop Saturday



Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14) will host an informational workshop on Medicare Open Enrollment from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St.

In Illinois, over 2.2 million Illinois seniors rely on Medicare for health insurance coverage.

During the event, representatives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Senior Health Insurance Program, and the Social Security Administration will demonstrate how to select a plan and will be available to answer questions and help participants choose a plan that fits their individual needs.

Residents of the 14th District may RSVP here to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medicare-open-enrollment-workshop-with-rep-underwood-tickets-75310135643

To RSVP for this event please send an email to Amanda.roberts@mail.house.gov