Suburban farmers markets open for harvest season

Summer is wrapping up, and so is farmers market season. But fear not, you’ve got a month or two left to grab that fresh produce, enjoy homemade crafts, and visit with friends outdoors before the weather turns.

Several markets throughout Kane, Kendall and DuPage counties run through September or October, giving market lovers a chance to get their fix before vendors pack up for Fall.

If you live in Yorkville, you’ll have to head away from home, as the annual market held at Town Square Park has already shut down for the season.

Last weekend was the final day for frolicking in the park. But you don’t need to drive far to find an open market in your area.

From Bolingbrook, to St. Charles, Aurora, and Naperville, there are plenty of vendors still peddling their wares. Here’s a list of markets still available to visit as summer winds down:

Aurora

Downtown Farmers Market

Saturdays through Oct. 12

8 a.m.- Noon

64 Water St., across from City Hall

and the Water Street Mall

West Side Farmers Market

Wednesdays through Sept. 11

12-4 p.m.

2131 West Galena Boulevard,

Former Walmart parking lot

Batavia

Batavia Outdoor Farmers Market

Saturdays through Oct. 26

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

North River Street,

between Wilson and state Streets

Batavia Indoor Farmers Market

Saturdays, October-May

9 a.m.-Noon

15 East Wilson St.

Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Farmers Market

Thursdays through Sept. 12

4-9 p.m.

The Promenade,

631 E. Boughton Road

Naperville

Naperville Farmers Market

Saturdays through Oct. 26

7 a.m.-Noon

200 E. Fifth Ave.

Parking lot off Fifth Avenue Station

Naperville Farmers Market

Wednesdays through Sept. 18

3-7 p.m.

750 Aurora Ave.,

St. John’s Episcopal Church

Oswego

Country Market

Sundays through Sept. 29

9 a.m.

15 Main St., Oswego

St. Charles

St. Charles Farmers Market

Fridays through the end of October

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wheaton

Wheaton French Market

Saturdays through Nov. 9

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Liberty Drive and Main Street,

Municipal Parking Lot #3