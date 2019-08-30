Suburban farmers markets open for harvest season

Suburban farmers markets open for harvest seasonBy Erika Wurst For Chronicle Media — August 30, 2019
Summer is wrapping up, and so is farmers market season. But fear not, you’ve got a month or two left to grab that fresh produce, enjoy homemade crafts, and visit with friends outdoors before the weather turns.
Several markets throughout Kane, Kendall and DuPage counties run through September or October, giving market lovers a chance to get their fix before vendors pack up for Fall.
If you live in Yorkville, you’ll have to head away from home, as the annual market held at Town Square Park has already shut down for the season.
Last weekend was the final day for frolicking in the park. But you don’t need to drive far to find an open market in your area.
From Bolingbrook, to St. Charles, Aurora, and Naperville, there are plenty of vendors still peddling their wares. Here’s a list of markets still available to visit as summer winds down:
Aurora
Downtown Farmers Market
Saturdays through Oct. 12
8 a.m.- Noon
64 Water St., across from City Hall
and the Water Street Mall
West Side Farmers Market
Wednesdays through Sept. 11
12-4 p.m.
2131 West Galena Boulevard,
Former Walmart parking lot
Batavia
Batavia Outdoor Farmers Market
Saturdays through Oct. 26
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
North River Street,
between Wilson and state Streets
Batavia Indoor Farmers Market
Saturdays, October-May
9 a.m.-Noon
15 East Wilson St.
Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook Farmers Market
Thursdays through Sept. 12
4-9 p.m.
The Promenade,
631 E. Boughton Road
Naperville
Naperville Farmers Market
Saturdays through Oct. 26
7 a.m.-Noon
200 E. Fifth Ave.
Parking lot off Fifth Avenue Station
Naperville Farmers Market
Wednesdays through Sept. 18
3-7 p.m.
750 Aurora Ave.,
St. John’s Episcopal Church
Oswego
Country Market
Sundays through Sept. 29
9 a.m.
15 Main St., Oswego
St. Charles
St. Charles Farmers Market
Fridays through the end of October
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wheaton
Wheaton French Market
Saturdays through Nov. 9
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Liberty Drive and Main Street,
Municipal Parking Lot #3