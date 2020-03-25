Underwood plans Facebook Live town hall Wednesday afternoon





U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-14th) will conduct a Facebook Live discussion this afternoon (March 25) with Dr. Amaal Tokars, executive director of the Kendall County Health Department, on the novel coronavirus.

During the discussion, beginning at 2 p.m., Underwood and Tokars will discuss the Health Department’s response to COVID-19. Tokars will also discuss resources available to Kendall County residents during the coronavirus outbreak.