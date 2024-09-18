Will spotlight put more fans in NIU stadium?

As the delirium of NIU’s historic upset of Notre Dame fades, one of the questions hanging in the air is whether the Huskies’ victory will translate into more fans in the seats for home football games.

Attendance has been a problem at Northern Illinois University for a few years now. As an article in NIU’s Northern Star newspaper opined in 2023, “The Huskie nation, which is meant to be strong and prideful, is looking small, and the pack is having a ruff [sic] time finding fans to fill the seats.”

Head Coach Thomas Hammock called the victory “a program-changing type win” and said he hoped the Huskies’ on-field success translated into increased support from both fans and the university administration.

While the season is still young, Hammock and his players have certainly done their part so far. Pete Fiutak, the publisher of College Football News.com, writes that “Beyond wins and losses, attendance might be the most important factor in a program’s success.”

Cathy Adduci, who graduated from NIU in the ’80s, is a former NIU trustee and current village president of River Forest. She said she and three friends went to the Notre Dame game with a “girls just wanna have fun” attitude, not really expecting a Huskie win.

“I was hoping for the best,” she said. “(Like) we’re going to show up and see what happens.” She still can’t quite believe what actually happened.

“What a win,” she said. “I don’t know another word but ‘unbelievable.’”

Adduci said she and her friends want more Huskies; “We’re already talking about how we’re gonna get tickets.”

Briana Tallitsch, NIU’s assistant athletic director for ticket operations, is happy to help with that. She said she has seen increased tickets interest in the days after the Notre Dame game.

“We have definitely seen a wave of excitement after the win in South Bend this past weekend,” Tallitsch said in an email. “Lots of calls and emails coming in for single-game and season-ticket purchases. I have been having great conversations with Huskie fans new and old about how much they are looking forward to coming to a game to watch the Huskies play at home.”

Tallitsch said tickets are still available for the next home game on Sept. 21, versus Buffalo, as well as UMass on Oct. 5 and the Homecoming game on Oct. 19 versus Toledo.

NIU has a ways to go to realize Hammock’s dream. Last year NIU ranked 132 out of 133 FSB teams, with an average of 9,198 fans at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 30,998.

Longtime Huskie fan and former university administrator Andy Cobert, who was at the Notre Dame game, said he’s still feeling the buzz days later.

“All of us have been basking in the glory of the national hype machine this week,” he said. But while the thrilling victory and national ranking and media spotlight is all “very heady stuff,” Cobert counseled calm.

The Huskies still have 10 games left, and NIU now finds itself the team with the target on its back, a ranked team that every other MAC team will come at with their very best effort.

Cobert recalled NIU being “on an even bigger ride” after beating No. 21 Alabama 19-16 in front of 83,000 spectators in Bryant-Denny Stadium in September 2003.

The Huskies had already defeated No. 15-ranked Maryland, 20-13 in overtime in their season opener Aug 28. When they beat the Big 12’s Iowa State 24-16 the week after Alabama, they were 4-0, ranked No. 12 nationally and had sold out their own stadium twice.

But four weeks later, it all came to earth suddenly with a 34-18 loss to fellow MAC team and 23rd-ranked Bowling Green State; that was followed the next week by another loss to Toledo.

“I remember it so well and learned to temper my expectations,” said Cobert, who added, “It will be extremely difficult for the Huskies to keep this going in such a competitive arena of D-l football.”

In the meantime, tickets are available for those who want to see great football.