Yorkville Library programs for July

Yorkville Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to -7 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 to 4 p.m.

Virtual 3-D printing

Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s website to link to the YPL YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram.

Summer Reading Program

This year the program is divided between June and July. The library is challenging young patrons to read 425 minutes each month. At the end of each month, children can submit their reading log in order to be entered into the grand prize raffle. Simply record your child’s minutes on the print log available at the library or use the online portal to record your minutes via the YPL website (under summer reading). Using the online portal will also allow for weekly challenges and prizes.

Grand prize will be drawn Aug. 2.

Virtual drop-in story time

Each Friday morning watch Ms. Jennette read a story on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page.

In person drop-in story time

Held Friday at 10:30 a.m. for drop-in story time. This story time will be held in our large meeting room, the Michelle Pfister Room. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Artist at Work

Each Wednesday in July, we will have a different art activity for children age 5 and older. Join in for one or all as the group explores several different mediums. Space is limited, register online for your spot. Dress for the mess.

Artist at Work

This group for teens will meet Wednesday, July 21 at 2 p.m. and will be creating are creating tile coasters one day and making key chains from Shrinky Dinks in the next session. All the materials are provided. Register, space is limited.

Tots and Toddlers

The program will be held on Monday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Face masks and social distancing are required. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Book Club for primary grades

In this two-session book club, held on Thursdays, July 15 and 22 at 4 p.m., participants will read an easy chapter book. Register for both days on the YPL website. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Movie Monday for Kids

Get out of the heat and relax by watching a free movie with your family on Monday, July 19 at 1 p.m. Gather in the large meeting room (Michelle Pfister Room) to watch the movie “Onward”.

Register the total number of people who will be in attendance on the YPL Calendar of Events page.

Face masks and social distancing are required.