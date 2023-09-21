A tradition ends with final Lippizan stallion programs at Tempel Farms

Many people drive by the Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek, unaware of the treasure it holds.

Since 1958, the Lake County site has been home to an equestrian art form of classical dressage, trained movements, and the magical allure of the white Lippizan stallions.

On Sept. 3, lucky crowds witnessed their final sold-out performances. It also saw an era and endearing legacy pass into memory.

The family of Esther and Tempel Smith announced last month that the farm would be closing the programs after 65 years. The revered white stallions will also be sold and placed carefully into living situations providing excellent care over the course of the next one to two years.

In a statement, Esther Bounanno, the program’s director and the granddaughter of Tempel Smith, said, “For a variety of reasons, our ownership family is moving in different directions. For 65 years, and three generations, promoting and preserving the Lippizan breed and classical horsemanship has been a passion for our family.”

“This decision did not come lightly. We will cease our public programming, including performances and tours, educational programs like lessons and rider training, and boarding operations for horses outside of … ownership.”

It was also noted that there would be no further statements from the family.

The final day found the 15-acre parking lot filled with vehicles, several times over. Those last performances had also been sold out for weeks in advance.

“It’s sad, and they are beautiful horses,” said Jennifer Ashley, who attended the last show. “We’ve been out here several times. I like the bond between the horse and his rider, it’s very peaceful.”

The farm’s website explains the allure of the horses: “Our public exhibitions and behind-the-scenes tours serve to educate on the history of this classical art through the beauty of synchronized movements, the harmony of partnership between horse and rider and the impressive athleticism of the ‘airs above the ground,’ or haute ecole, movements.”

The breed itself has roots going back to the 16th century in present-day Slovenia. The art form of “classical horsemanship” was fostered during that same period at a Spanish riding school in Vienna, Austria. The foundation of the Tempel Lippizans standards and training were modeled after the Austrian school.

The specially bred white stallion has carried an elite image and characteristics. Seeing Tempel Farms, located near the intersection of Hunt Club and Wadsworth roads, is part of the “green belt” that encircles the residential areas. Seeing horses there, running free and grazing through the fenced-in fields, was not an uncommon site.

The Smiths brought the horses to their farm acreage at Old Mill Creek in 1958, after working with the Austrian government to acquire 20 of the Lippizan breed. Their method of hereditary preservation for the breed was recognized with an award by Austrian officials in 1997.

Tempel Farms did not go unnoticed by the city of Chicago, while making an unsuccessful bid for the 2016 Summer Olympics. With its vast open space, riding complex, and other amenities, the site was chosen to host the event’s various equestrian competitions.

For now, the farm and property will remain within the family. The legacy of the Tempel Stallions will also remain, as inquiries have already begun to provide new homes.