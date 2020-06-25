Four MHS seniors earn Rotary Club scholarships

Four Mundelein High School students have been awarded scholarships by the Rotary Club of Mundelein-Vernon Hills. The four will share the $12,000 scholarship money with three Vernon Hills students.

The Rotary Club of Mundelein-Vernon Hills has awarded more than $255,000 in academic scholarships to area students over the past 10 years.

The recipients from Mundelein High School include Kavana Belagur, Elyna Mellen, Hannah Stanley and MacKenzie Stewart.

“I congratulate these students on their achievements and their commitment to community service,” said Brian Olson, the Club’s scholarship chair. “Each of these talented and dedicated students exemplify Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self,” he explained.

The Rotary Club of Mundelein-Vernon Hills is one of 34,000 Rotary clubs around the world and consists of action-oriented business, professional and community leaders who support important social causes in Lake County and around the world.