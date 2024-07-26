Goodwill promoted at Rock the Fox

In the spirit of its mission to promote togetherness, coupled with a desire to always lend a helping hand, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 492 will have its annual Rock the Fox Music Fest from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3-11 p.m. Aug. 3 at Carpenter Park, located on Maple Avenue in Carpentersville.

Nine bands — along with food, beverage and product vendors — will be on hand during the fest, initially held by the Odd Fellows in 2014. The main purpose of the fest is to raise funds for area charities. Enjoying music with friends, family and fellow community members is also on the docket.

Odd Fellows spokesperson Gregg Bowen said fellow lodge member Jeremy Soderstrom came up with the idea for Rock the Fox in 2012, recalling his time attending Jamboree Days at Carpenter Park in the early 1990s.

“Carpentersville hadn’t had a summer festival in Carpenter Park since Jamboree Days, so Jeremy wanted to bring a free music festival back to the community,” Bowen said. “It’s a way to give back to the community and get to know people better as the summer winds down. Lodge members embraced the idea and put the fest together.”

Admission is free, and no outside food or drink is allowed. Beer and other adult beverages will be available for purchase (for ages 21 and up with a valid identification). Wristbands ($1 each) are required to purchase alcohol. Various food vendors will offer burgers, hot dogs, jerk chicken Philly sandwiches and wings. A specialty lemonade stand and ice cream truck will be on-site as well.

“Our main revenue stream is from our beer tent, but donations are always welcome and appreciated,” Bowen said. “Each year, we also invite a handful of local organizations who share our mindset of helping our community, and we have them as guest bartenders in the beer tent. For the hour that they’re tending bar, they get to keep tips to help their organizations.”

Music gets underway with Rock the Fox mainstay Universal Slim & The Blues Kangaroos at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 2, followed by Chicago blues vets The Mike Wheeler Band (7 p.m.) and Rolling Stones tribute band Shattered (9 p.m.). Kicking things off on Aug. 3 (at 3 p.m.) is Kevin Mantegna, a member of Beatles tribute band American English and also Liverpool Legends, followed by The Beautiful Disaster (4 p.m.), Black Sabbath tribute band War Pigs (5 p.m.), Boneshaker (6:30 p.m.), Chicago rockers The Outfit (7:15 p.m.) and Santana tribute band Rico! (9:15 p.m.).

Regarding those benefiting from the fest, Bowen said: “As an organization, we tend to keep our

charitable endeavors close to the vest. But our mission is clear that we visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphan. Our lodge is always on the lookout for those we can help, whether it’s by donation to an organization or helping a family in the community struggling during hard times. We also answer the call through volunteer work — at our local food pantry and at various events around the community.”

Bowen also said that although Rock the Fox is hosted by the Odd Fellows, the event wouldn’t be possible without its partnership with the Village of Carpentersville, including support from Village President John Skillman, among many others.

“All of the support we’ve received over the years has been invaluable,” Bowen said. “It all helps to offset the many costs associated with holding such an event. Our two main goals each year are to bring the community together to enjoy some rock and blues music, and to raise money for those who can benefit from it. We feel if we can do that, we are successful.”