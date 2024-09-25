Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest aiming for two world records 

The 14th annual Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival is set to kick off again, and this time going for two world records: Most lit jack-o’-lanterns at one time and most pumpkin pies in a row.

The three-day event is known for drawing crowds to carve their own personalized pumpkins for display on the many racks along Sheridan Road.

Last year’s attempt on the lit pumpkin record was marred by a freak warm weather spell that turned many of the orbs to mush. Although 20,000 pumpkins were ordered, it was still hard to find one at the carving stations by the last day. There were more than 16,000 pumpkins around town that evening.

The world record for lit jack-o’-lanterns at the same time remains at 30,581 and was set in Keene, New Hampshire in 2013. Highwood has a good chance to beat the record this year, which was the original point of the festival. The New England town no longer holds the competition. Highland Park-based Ripple Public Relations and Celebrate Highwood orchestrate the event.

“Every year we go for the record … it hasn’t happened,” said Ilyse Strongin, Ripple’s co-founder. “There was nice fall weather until that two-week stretch of heat that decimated our stash. We even imported a bigger quantity, but it didn’t work. We had approximately 110,000 people come last year, and the all-you-can-carve stations are there all three days.

“Although families brought their own (pumpkins), we had carving stations in different locations, and generally, this was a great time. A moving moment for me is to see families passing along the taper candles to light the pumpkins. Illinois is the most bountiful for pumpkins, and we want to get into the Guinness Book of World Records.”

Should the lit jack-o’-lantern attempt fall short, they will have another opportunity with the most pumpkin pies in a line. A Guinness adjudicator will be on hand. The record is 2,209 pies, set in 2021. They have enlisted help from the military chef at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station, who will coordinate with other chefs on base to get involved.

“He is going to be baking the pies, some with whipped cream,” Strongin said. “We are also taking the pies and donating them to all of the local food pantries, and outlets that benefit the community, afterwards. The entire idea is giving back to the community.”

Celebrate Highwood has also chosen “Kids Rank,” a nonprofit program for military children, as the beneficiary of the festival. The program helps military families and their children in getting acclimated, when traveling to new areas for duty.

“We are doing the skeletons on display, and this year will have a superhero theme, with scenes from different superhero movies,” said Strongin. “Military families will be picking their favorite movies, and then dressing up the skeletons. There are 17 different superhero scenes around the downtown.”

To start things off, Pumpkin Town USA, in Everts Park, and the Superhero Skeleton displays will be going up throughout Highwood, beginning the weekend of Sept. 28. A special prelude and opening night will be held Oct. 3, from 4-9 p.m., with all-you-can-carve pumpkin carving stations around the festival grounds.

The early opening date features a full carnival with rides, games, and food. Highwood restaurants and businesses will be open as well. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own pumpkins and pies, as everything helps in going for the records.

The family friendly event opens Oct. 4. The attempt for longest line of pumpkin pies takes place at 4 p.m., Oct. 5. With all those pies, a pie-eating contest is being held at 2 p.m., Oct. 6. Later that evening at 7 p.m., the Great Pumpkin Wall will be lit.

For more information, their website (http://www.HighwoodPumpkinFest.com) has full list of schedules, music lineups, and activities.