Lake County Board appoints Panos as new county administrator

Following a nationwide search, the Lake County Board at its July 9 meeting approved the hiring of William T. Panos as the new county administrator.

Panos has extensive experience leading both public and private sector organizations, most recently serving as the director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, where he oversaw the state’s Highway Department, Department of Motor Vehicles, aviation system and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

At his prior position as director for the city and Port of West Sacramento, California, he created partnerships with a diverse group of stakeholders to design and complete a $400 million infrastructure investment that he assembled with federal agencies to improve community flood protection and economic development.

He has played a leadership role on the national level for infrastructure issues in the United States. He served on the Board of Directors for the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, and chaired the National Committee on Transportation System Operations.

In addition to large-scale infrastructure development, his expertise includes public safety and law enforcement, disaster preparedness, institutional reform and transformation, capital finance and asset management, public policy and regulation, multi-site operations, advanced risk assessment, and government relations.

“Bill Panos brings a great deal of experience leading large, complex organizations. He impressed us with his leadership style and approach to collaboration and cooperation with board members, stakeholders, employees and residents,” said County Board Chair Sandy Hart.

As county administrator, Panos will be the chief administrative officer for Lake County government, overseeing its $525 million annual budget, and leading its more than 2,700 employees.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this amazing organization,” said Panos, “and excited to begin working collaboratively with staff and elected officials to carry out Lake County’s mission and strategic goals.”