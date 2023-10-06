Lake County dogs have their day

The K9s with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were instrumental in two recent cases.

K9 Dax and his handler responded to assist Wilmette police locate suspects who had fled on food from a stolen car on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The suspects were thought to possibly be armed with weapons.

Dax assisted in helping police take two suspects into custody.

K9 Odin and his handler assisted the Wauconda Police Department’s search for a missing, intoxicated juvenile, who left on foot following an argument with a friend shortly after 11:45 p.m. Sept. 30.

Odin tracked the girl for about 1½ miles; and police located her.