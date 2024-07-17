Lake County Fair ready to celebrate 95th annual event

Lake County Fair organizers say their 2024 edition will be of “Olympic proportions,” featuring everything “from Ferris wheels to funnel cakes” … along with lots of musical acts, motocross, monster trucks, a demolition derby, bull riding, pig races and livestock competitions.

All events are free with daily paid admission. Located at 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake, the fair runs from July 24-28. The fair opens at 10 a.m. all five days, and closes at 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, and Thursday, July 25; midnight on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27; and 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Rides and games open at 1 p.m. July 24 and at noon all other days.

Fair organizers say 81,800 people attended the 2023 fair, an increase of 11.4 percent over 2022.

Daily admission tickets are not date specific, allowing people to purchase tickets now and decide later when to attend. Adult tickets are $15 (all-week pass are $55), children 6-12 and seniors are $5 (all-week pass are $20), and children under age 5 are free. Active military in uniform are free, and veterans and dependents pay $5.

There is an additional fee for the Midway, operated by Skinner’s Amusements. Tickets are $1 each, though the number of tickets needed per ride varies. They can be purchased at ticket booths located throughout the Midway.

Individuals wanting to really max out their ride experience can purchase an All You Can Ride wristband on the Midway or online, for $30. The wristband is good for unlimited rides during specified time periods, including 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The fair prides itself on its musical offerings, starting with the “Operation Glow” Taylor Swift Party at 8 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, three acts take the stage, including Donnie Lee Strickland at 5 p.m., A Sure Thing, and Brass From the Past at 8 p.m.

An Elvis Tribute with artist Logan Ramsey, leads off Friday’s offerings at 3:30 p.m., followed by The Chapel Hill Band at 5, Gooross at 6, and The Last Bees at 9 and Motown Nation at 9:30.

The Libertyville School of Rock opens Saturday’s music at 1:30 p.m., followed by Dixon Bandits at 3, Zydeco Voodoo at 4:30, Mellencougar at 6, then 90s Pop Nation and the Matthew Holm Band at 9.

Sunday afternoon Roger That takes the stage at 2 p.m., then Chicago Latin Groove at 2:30, Billy Elton at 5 p.m., and Total Beaches at 6 p.m.

Arena events in the Grand Stand area start Wednesday with a demolition derby at 6 p.m., featuring a total of five classes “battling it out in a thunderous arena where metal meets mayhem” on the half hour until 8:30.

Wednesday and Thursday there’s motocross in the south arena, with practice at 5 p.m. and the main event at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Grand Stand area there’s a Monster Truck Showdown, at 7 p.m., after a pre-show “Pit Party” at 5:30. At 7 p.m. freestyle motocross fans can enjoy the 406 FMX High Air Tour of gravity defying riders from X-Games and Nitro Circus in a show loaded with “jaw-dropping tricks and mind-blowing stunts.”

The Grand Stand action concludes Sunday at 5 p.m. with “a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat rodeo experience” with Pro Bull Riding and Barrel Racing.

People can access up-to-date event schedules, maps, food, vendors, and more by downloading the “Lake County Fair Illinois” app. They can also follow it on Facebook, Instagram and Tik-Tok.